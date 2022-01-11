On Tuesday, Prestonwood Christian Academy announced the promotion of Chris Cunningham to senior athletic director of the PCA System of Schools.
Cunningham had been the head football coach of Prestonwood's Plano campus since 2008 and its athletic director since 2007. Under his new title, Cunningham will oversee athletics for both the Prestonwood Plano and Prestonwood North campuses – the latter located in Prosper.
The private school said the search for a new head football coach at Prestonwood Plano is underway.
"Words can’t express how grateful I am for the PCA football family and the chance to be a part of that as head coach for the past 14 years,” Cunningham said in a press release. “I’ve loved every minute and every experience God has brought us through together.
“While I will greatly miss coaching, I look forward to the opportunity to focus my efforts on all that God is doing in PCA’s entire athletic program – at the Plano and North campuses. I’m also excited about having more time to spend discipling and mentoring coaches on every level of every sport we offer. I can’t wait to see what this new expanded role holds for me and my own growth in God’s purpose for my life.”
Over 14 seasons at Prestonwood, Cunningham led the Lions to four Texas Association of Private and Parochial Schools state championships (2009, 2010, 2015, 2017) as well as a pair of state runner-up finishes. Cunningham compiled a record of 129-44 as Prestonwood's head coach and led the Lions to the playoffs each of the past 13 seasons.
“Chris Cunningham has a heart for Kingdom Impact and I could not think of anyone better to lead our athletic programs to the next level of excellence,” said Dr. Mike Goddard, Prestonwood superintendent, via press release. “He has a passion for shaping student athletes into Faith Filled Lions, as well as building capacity in coaches to do the same. The future continues to be very bright in the Prestonwood Christian Academy System of Schools.”
Prestonwood is coming off a 7-5 season, including a 4-3 run in district. The Lions qualified for the area round of the TAPPS 6A playoffs, falling to eventual state champion Parish Episcopal, 49-24.
As Prestonwood's campus AD, Cunningham led a department that produced 25 team state championships, including five won during the 2015-16 school year.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.