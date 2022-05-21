ARLINGTON — Hitting comes and goes, but defense tends to travel well come playoff time, and the Prestonwood Christian baseball team has staked a worthy claim to sporting the best defense in all of TAPPS.
That unit was on fire once again Saturday from Clay Gould Ballpark at the University of Texas at Arlington — completing a postseason where the Lions didn't allow a single run and validating that success with a TAPPS Division I state championship.
Behind a complete-game shutout from junior Bennett Seal and some early run support, Prestonwood posted a 5-0 victory over San Antonio Central Catholic in the TAPPS Div. I state final.
"It's a full year of hard work. The leadership on this team was amazing," said James Vilade, Prestonwood head coach. "The six seniors we had were there every single day, pouring into the young players and creating a really healthy environment."
FINAL: Prestonwood 5, SA Central Catholic 0STATE CHAMPS!!! Two shutout wins in less than 24 hours for @PCAAthletics, who win the 2nd state baseball title in program history. Bennett Seal goes the distance and gets some early support as PCA rolls to the @TAPPSbiz D1 title. pic.twitter.com/8c1Se5vjoC— Matt Welch (@MWelchSLM) May 21, 2022
It all culminated Saturday in the Lions' second-ever TAPPS state title, won on the heels of a postseason that included three shutout wins behind Prestonwood's air-tight defense. That unit helped lift the Lions to a title game berth with a 1-0 extra-innings victory over Fort Worth Nolan on Friday — a game where Prestonwood threw out three base runners at home plate.
The Lions were stout in the field once again on Saturday, only this time the Prestonwood bats helped set the tone. Junior Tarris Murray singled the first pitch he saw in the Lions' first at-bat of the afternoon, and sophomore AJ DePaolo followed up with a double to the left-center gap to immediately put two runners into scoring position.
Prestonwood made good on that initial surge, plating two runs off an RBI single by Will Johnson and another on a single to center field by sophomore Louis Bussard for an immediate 3-0 lead on Central.
"We were just taking this as a regular game and didn't want to get too high or too low," DePaolo said. "We just came out with the mentality of wanting to do our thing, and if we did that, we felt like we would win."
Bot 1: @PCAAthletics comes out swingin! After needing 8 innings to scratch out a run in yesterday's semifinal, Prestonwood has already put up 3 in the 1st vs SA Central Catholic. Will Johnson plates a pair on an RBI single below and then Louis Bussard singles to make it 3-0 PCA. pic.twitter.com/TTlePnLYTR— Matt Welch (@MWelchSLM) May 21, 2022
The Lions totaled five hits in the first inning alone — one more than they had in all of Friday's semifinal win over Nolan.
"That was certainly a relief," Vilade said. "Yesterday was a tough day to score — of course, both teams threw well. The one thing that really remained consistent for us through all this was our defense. They shined, we made quality pitches and the bats were timely, especially early in the game."
It was plenty of run support for Seal, who went the distance in Saturday's championship game and allowed just three hits plus two walks.
"The adrenaline was up from the start with both student sections going at it, and we just brought the energy from the start," Seal said. "Since then, putting three runs on the board, it was all energy from there. We kept barreling the ball every single inning, kept them off-balance and throwing backwards."
Central managed to avoid striking out all game but couldn't crack the code as Prestonwood's defense shut down any attempt at a rally. The Buttons only managed to advance a runner to third base one time all afternoon and had two innings quashed by grounding into double plays.
"We have a plan of attack with our defense," Vilade said. "We have routines that we go through. We actually have special practices designed for when Bennett pitches because we know what kind of contact he's going to get and we know what kind of defense he needs behind him. It goes without saying that Bennett threw one of the best games I've seen in my life, especially in these temperatures and with the pressure of a state game."
With Seal dialed in, Prestonwood continued to attack at the plate. Senior Tate Trammel, who went a perfect 3-of-3 on the day, doubled to left field in the bottom of the third inning to score a run and up the count to 4-0, and a Central throwing error off a grounder by Johnson allowed senior Trenton Shaw to score in the fifth inning for a 5-0 advantage.
"It feels like we got what we deserved. We practiced hard the entire year, stayed together and did everything right," DePaolo said. "We went out there and got better everyday. Our seniors were good leaders and there was such a great bond with this team."
Bot 5: @PCAAthletics capitalizes on a SA Central defensive miscue and ups the count to 5-0. Throw on a grounder to 2nd base is off target and Trent Shaw comes around to score and extend the Prestonwood lead. pic.twitter.com/zi5dPM6shF— Matt Welch (@MWelchSLM) May 21, 2022
DePaolo and Trammel both logged doubles in the win, while Johnson knocked in three runs on a perfect 2-of-2 from the plate.
Shaw, who anchored the Prestonwood pitching staff for the majority of the postseason, as well as Murray, Trammel and Seal were all named to the TAPPS all-tournament team. The Lions closed out their championship year at 24-5-1.
"They love each other. It's one thing we've worked on from Day One is what our team chemistry should be and what the culture should look like," Vilade said. "These guys love each and you can see it when you watch them play."
