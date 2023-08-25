PLANO—Prestonwood Christian alum Julius Randle was told that he'd be arriving on campus Friday morning to help with the ring celebration for the Lions' state champion boys basketball team.
The New York Knicks forward's high school alma mater had other ideas.
Prestonwood held a surprise ceremony honoring Randle, during which the school retired his jersey No. 30 and unveiled a wall mural in celebration of the nine-year NBA pro.
"My family did a good job of keeping it secret," Randle said. "They told me that I had to get dressed up, so I was a little curious but everyone kept the whole thing under wraps."
As Randle entered the gym Friday during Prestonwood's pep rally, he was greeted by a capacity crowd that included family and friends, as well as former teammates and coaches from his high school days with the Lions.
Prestonwood rolled out the red carpet. Head coach Jeff Clarkson chronicled the lengthy list of accolades throughout Randle's basketball career, followed by a video presentation highlighting the former Prestonwood star's work on the high school and NBA hardwood.
Randle was then presented with a framed picture of his old high school jersey, as his now-retired No. 30 is etched on the wall of the Prestonwood gym alongside a mural denoting his accomplishments.
"The jersey retirement is a great honor. It reminds me of what I've been able to do on the court when I played here, but it's more about the community of people who helped raise me and poured into me as a kid," Randle said. "That matured me and just having that kind of support throughout my career has meant a lot."
Randle reiterated as much during an emotional address to the crowd on hand. Afterwards, he met privately with the Lions' boys basketball team with a message of "appreciating the moment."
"He said that this time was probably what he values the most—his time in a high school locker room with his brothers and teammates," Clarkson said."He reflects on it all the time. He told our guys to not take it for granted."
That time spent with teammates and building bonds that remain intact to this day shined above all else as Randle reflected on his time at Prestonwood.
"My brothers, man. Not just for what we were all able to accomplish together on the court, but just how much fun we all had in school," Randle said."It honestly felt like a big party. We're all still really close to this day."
All the while, Randle's four-year run with the Lions helped elevate the program to a national platform. Prestonwood appeared in the TAPPS state championship game all four years during Randle's varsity career, hoisting a title on three of those occasions in 2010, 2012 and 2013.
All manner of on-court accolades followed for the former five-star prospect, who graduated as the program's all-time leading scorer and rebounder. He went on to author an impressive freshman year at Kentucky, earning SEC Rookie of the Year honors and helping lead the Wildcats to the NCAA championship game as a No. 8 seed.
Randle then set his sights on the NBA, selected with the No. 7 overall pick by the Los Angeles Lakers in 2014. Randle played four seasons with the Lakers before logging one year with the New Orleans Pelicans.
He signed on with the Knicks prior to the 2019-20 season, which gave way to the most productive stretch of his career thus far. Randle was integral in rejuvenating the Knicks, helping the franchise snap an eight-year playoff drought in 2021 when he was named an NBA all-star for the first time and was voted as the league's most improved player.
Randle was named all-NBA second team that year and picked up an all-NBA third-team nod this past season. He averaged a career-high 25.1 points per game to go along with 10.0 rebounds and 4.1 assists, landing another all-star selection and helping the Knicks pick up a playoff series win for the first time since 2013.
At that time one decade ago, Randle was still a senior in high school. Ten years later, his legacy still lives on at Prestonwood.
"He's talked about often. Any time you have a great game, it gives you a little pride that he was a PCA Lion," Clarkson said."He came through these hallways and came through this gym. Watching him work out as a pro and seeing him in the gym like he was back during COVID doing two-a-days, that's when he made that huge leap.
"Any time my guys can walk in and see him work out, they see what it takes. It doesn't just happen because you're tall. Just to be around that and watch him flourish and work has been really special."
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.