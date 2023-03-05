Marli Kennedy

Plano East junior Marli Kennedy and the Lady Panthers haven't lacked for production from the plate early into the 2023 season.

 By Matt Welch | Star Local Media

The start of district play is on the horizon for the area's softball teams, and plenty of programs will carry high hopes into the second phase of the 2023 season.

Three weeks of tournaments have given teams ample preparation to shore up lineups and pitching options, and the early returns have hinted at some bounce-back potential for a few local programs, while others look to maintain a high level play from previous seasons.

