The start of district play is on the horizon for the area's softball teams, and plenty of programs will carry high hopes into the second phase of the 2023 season.
Three weeks of tournaments have given teams ample preparation to shore up lineups and pitching options, and the early returns have hinted at some bounce-back potential for a few local programs, while others look to maintain a high level play from previous seasons.
As the preseason winds down, here's a look at the progression of one softball team from each of the communities within my coverage area.
Celina
The Lady Bobcats advanced to the regional quarterfinals, matching their deepest playoff run since 2019, and Celina hasn't missed a beat to begin the 2023 season.
The Lady Bobcats entered Friday's tournament in McKinney sporting a 6-2 record, including a 4-1 mark at their host tournament Feb. 16-18. Celina closed out the showcase with wins over Frisco Wakeland (6-5), Mount Pleasant (3-0) and Caddo Mills (7-4).
As that opposition indicates, head coach Carla Bartlett has scheduled plenty of 5A opposition in advance of the Lady Bobcats' 11-4A opener on March 21 against Anna.
Celina has held up well, bolstered by a lineup chalked in all-district performers. Or in the case of junior centerfielder Kinsey Murray, an all-state honorable mention pick.
Last season's 9-4A offensive MVP, Murray is back atop the Celina batting order and joined elsewhere by senior Kaitlyn Sailor and juniors Marissa Cortez and Addyson Elliott — all of whom earned all-district first-team spots. Junior Susan Edwards has supplied some power in the heart of the lineup.
Celina will conclude its tournament schedule with a trip to San Marcos on Thursday-Saturday leading into Spring Break from March 13-17.
Plano East
It has been a resurgent start for the Lady Panthers. After going 13-17-1 last season, finishing tied for seventh in 6-6A, East is out to a 9-1-1 start under first-year head coach Lauren Peterson.
Peterson inherits a roster that returns two-thirds of its lineup from last season and has built off that continuity early into the year. East has already picked up wins over area powerhouses Prosper, Lovejoy and John Paul II, averaging 10.6 runs per game during the team's 4-0-1 stint at the Allen varsity tournament.
Sophomore Jadyn Dawson has been a force in the circle and at the plate, tallying a whopping seven RBIs against John Paul and hitting .625 over the course of five tourney games in Allen, while junior Marli Kennedy, sophomore Cassandra Lupo, junior Reese Ramos and senior Victoria Jackson-Sears are among the litany of Lady Panther batters who have shined early on.
Closing out its preseason at a tournament in McKinney, East gets to test its high-powered offense early into the start of 6-6A. Two of the team's first three district ballgames are against a couple elite arms in Hebron's Lucy Crowder and Flower Mound's Landrie Harris.
McKinney Boyd
The Lady Broncos have already more than doubled their win total from the 2022 season, improving to 12-2 on the year following Tuesday's 11-1 run-rule win over Arlington. That victory upped Boyd's win streak to eight in a row, scoring double-digit runs in each of those contests.
Junior Savanna Luther is tops among five Lady Broncos with a batting average above .400, hitting .541 through 14 games, while four Boyd players have already amassed at least 14 RBIs on the young season, led by 20 from sophomore Sophia Vlahos. Sophomore Brady Turner has already clubbed three home runs.
Vlahos and sophomore Madison Treadwell have combined for a 9-0 record in the circle, including a stirring 0.97 ERA for Treadwell over more than 21 innings pitched.
Boyd has already amassed its highest win total since its 21-win campaign in 2019. The Lady Broncos will learn quickly how their early-season firepower translates in a deep 5-6A district — five of their first six district ballgames are against teams that qualified for the playoffs last season.
Boyd opens district play at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Allen.
Allen
On the heels of back-to-back regional quarterfinal appearances for the first time since 1999, it's been an up-and-down start for the Lady Eagles.
Allen opened its season at 5-2, including a 4-2 stint at the Comal Wurst Varsity Tournament on Feb. 16-18. That stretch, however, gave way to a week where the Lady Eagles went winless in six games, five of which came during an 0-3-2 swim through its host tournament last Thursday-Saturday.
Among the culprits for Allen's tough week came in the field with 17 errors committed over just five games played during the tournament — piling up as many as six in a 13-4 loss to Lake Creek. Additional setbacks to Ridge Point (2-0) and Plano West (8-4) followed, while Allen managed to battle Frisco Heritage and Waco Midway to a pair of 3-3 ties.
Averaging just 4.4 hits per game during the tournament, the Lady Eagles bounced back in a big way on Tuesday with a 17-0 run-rule shutout of Forney. Sophomore pitcher Morgan Wright held Forney off the scoreboard while tossing a two-hit shutout and got plenty of support at the plate with junior Celeste McCary logging two doubles and five RBIs, while junior Micaela Booth-Fayne and senior Amanda Brown both went yard as part of a 14-hit night for Allen.
