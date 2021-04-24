Well before she was introduced earlier this month as Plano East’s next head volleyball coach, Nikki Pugh had already begun laying groundwork with the Lady Panthers.
After one season as an assistant, Pugh had been serving as East’s head coach in an interim capacity since November after Cathy Loggins stepped away from the program following two years at the helm. Taking the reins of the Lady Panthers’ offseason program, Pugh said she began building East’s schedule for next season and laying out a vision and focus for a group of girls anxious to climb back into the playoff mix.
Although the direction Plano ISD would go in filling Loggins’ role permanently was undecided at the time, Pugh noted that she had plenty of support from her players and those around the program. That much was clear when the Lady Panthers erupted into cheers, hugs and applause after Pugh was officially announced as the team’s next head coach earlier this month.
"It was actually pretty breath-taking. There were a lot of emotions that went through my mind,” Pugh said, recounting when she was offered by the job by East principal George King. “I called my husband and shared it with him. We prayed about it and agreed that this was the right time. I called my mom and celebrated with her. My family means everything to me.
“Being a head coach is something I've always wanted – it's always been a dream of mine.”
Those aspirations, coupled with a familiarity with the program, made Pugh’s decision to apply for the head coaching spot a no-brainer. She wasn’t alone in thinking she was ready to take that next step in her career.
"There was a lot of support from current players and other coaches who wrote in on my behalf,” Pugh said. “Just the support that was already there even though we had some trying seasons, the parents and players believed in my capabilities to help turn the program around."
Pugh said that upon being offered the job, she wanted to shout it from a mountaintop — just not loud enough to where her players could hear her. Until Plano ISD was able to get everything approved through human resources, Pugh wasn’t able to tell her team the news for multiple weeks.
"The tough part was holding tight because the girls knew that the interview process had started and they knew the new coach would be introduced to them soon, but I wasn't allowed to say anything,” Pugh said. “That was the hard part, trying to keep it from them. If I said anything in practice that I felt might have tipped things off, I had to pull back.
“… I kept it very hush. The day they were introducing the new coach, I had parents asking me if the new coach was here or if it was a he or a she. I told them, 'She's here.' They wanted to know how she would be introduced and I told them that they'd just have to sit tight.
“It was a very exciting moment. I was very overwhelmed with emotions. It meant a lot to have that kind of support."
Pugh has worked in PISD since 2016 with stops at Renner Middle School, where she coached several student-athletes who wound up going on to play for Plano West during its back-to-back trips to the state tournament in 2018 and 2019, as well as McMillen High School.
Prior, Pugh worked in Garland ISD and had an opportunity to become South Garland’s head volleyball coach but, newly married and having just learned that she was pregnant with her first child, felt the timing wasn’t right.
Although this coming season will mark Pugh’s first as a head coach, she did step in for Loggins on four occasions last year, including in district matchups with Hebron and Coppell. Despite just one season under Loggins, Pugh credits her predecessor plenty.
“I learned fundamental skills, organizational things that go into practice, game planning and scheduling,” Pugh said. “[Loggins is] very adamant about the fundamentals and making sure that the girls know that's what will carry us forward. I learned the importance of doing the little things right and continuing to build on that repetition so you’re not going back to square one to make big adjustments."
With her goal of becoming a varsity head coach realized, Pugh looks to right the ship for an East program seeking its first playoff appearance since 2011. One of the building blocks in that process, Pugh said, comes with mentality and a comfort with being uncomfortable.
“I need the girls to know that sometimes if they play [defensive specialist], there might be a time when need them to help play outside,” Pugh said. “For them to have the confidence in themselves to where if coach needs this that I can step in and get that job done.
“It's about changing mindsets to where it's not about just being a DS or a middle and that each person has a skill set and a belief as an individual to get this done. If they change their mindset to being comfortable with being uncomfortable, when you're asked to do something different, it's OK and you can step in and get the job done."
The Lady Panthers went 1-11 in District 6-6A last season and graduate one of their two all-district selections in senior Chloe Miller. Sophomore Krista Dooley was named to the all-district second team and was one of several underclassmen rostered by East.
"We're working on changing mentalities and mindsets. We’re working on things like vertical training,” Pugh said. “I want my girls to be able to play all the way around if I need them to, whether it's a 5-4 setter or 6-5 middle. I need them to perform in whatever position I put them in on the court."
