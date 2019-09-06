PLANO vs EASTWOOD 2

Plano Senior junior Oliver Towns threw three touchdown passes in Thursday's 43-28 win.

 Photo courtesy of Michael Horbovetz / maxpreps.horbopicz.com

Star Local Media sports editor Matt Welch recaps Thursday's non-district football game between Plano Senior and El Paso Eastwood.

The two teams came together before kickoff to honor the victims from the El Paso mass shooting in August, as well as Eastwood alum Eddie Cruz before waging a back-and-forth matchup won by the Wildcats, 43-28.

For continued news and coverage on the local sports scene, follow Matt Welch on Twitter.

