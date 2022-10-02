Ani Reddy

Plano West senior Anirudh Reddy helped the Wolves capture a Class 6A state championship last fall.

 By Matt Welch | Star Local Media

Expectations are always high around the Plano West tennis team, and the Wolves are in the midst of another big year. West is ranked in the state's top 10 and currently tied for first place in District 6-6A heading into the final week of the regular season.

The Wolves have maintained a high level of play despite the loss of a bevy of contributors from last season's Class 6A state championship team, and one of the key components to West's success this year has been senior Anirudh Reddy.

