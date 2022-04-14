The stakes were higher, but the level of tennis remained familiar as athletes from 5-6A and 6-6A convened at the Arlington Tennis Center for the annual Region I-6A tournament.
And just as the seeding forecasted deep runs for several student-athletes from those two leagues, two days of play in Arlington produced multiple rematches from the district tournaments last month, including two on Wednesday that had a regional championship on the line.
Not only did that wind up being the case in boys doubles, with Plano West's Kishan Kersten and Ethan Scribner rematching teammates Utham Koduri and Anirudh Reddy, the teams battled to identical scores from their first postseason encounter on March 31.
Despite a game effort from their fellow Wolves, Kersten and Scribner got the better of two sets of 7-5, 7-5 to secure a return to the Class 6A state tournament, scheduled for April 26-27 in San Antonio. Kersten and Scribner finished as state runners-up during last year's spring schedule.
"Familiarity is a given. Those four guys see each other at practice every day. And so is talent, because they're all very good players," said Morgen Walker, West head coach. "The pressure of playing at a district or regional tournament versus just practicing, plus things like the wind, rain delays -- a lot of different things play into it, but sometimes it just comes down to winning one more point than the other team. That's how it played out."
There's even a chance that Kersten and Scribner could again cross paths with Koduri and Reddy. Those two also clinched a trip to state after scoring a playback win over Southlake Carroll's Avi Kumar and Aidan Twamley (6-2, 4-6, 6-4) for the bracket's second state qualifying spot.
"The expectation was to get both teams out," Walker said. "It was unfortunate that you have to play each other and one has to win and one has to lose, but at the same time getting both to the state tournament is a big deal."
West's Dmitri Goubin and Summer Shannon will also make the trip to San Antonio after capturing a regional championship in mixed doubles. The duo did so in redemptive fashion, avenging a loss from the district tournament in a spirited bout with Coppell's Vinay Patel and Lindsay Patton (7-5, 7-5).
No playback was required, thus qualifying both teams for state.
"There were a lot of similarities on our side about how things played out in the second and third sets at district versus what they did yesterday," Walker said. "For district, they jumped out quick in the first set and got up 6-1 and yesterday started down in both sets 2-0. They had to start clawing their way back. It wasn't the best tennis by either team, but at the same time it was pretty solid. Both teams had some chances and we were fortunate to get a few more opportunities and make things happen our way."
Meanwhile, the Flower Mound duo of Meera Sengottiyan and Sara Crawford, who authored a commanding run to a 6-6A title in girls doubles, kept their seasons afloat with a productive Wednesday.
Despite initial faltering in the semifinals against eventual bracket champions Bella Andrade and Brennan Becicka of Southlake Carroll, the Lady Jaguars scored a three-set win over Carroll's Maddy Clack and Caroline Schneider (3-6, 6-3, 6-4) in the third-place match to create a playback opportunity against Allen's Ali Goridkov and Tia Gutta.
Much like their win over the Lady Dragons, Sengottiyan and Crawford rallied once again to take down the Allen duo in three sets (3-6, 6-4, 6-3) to clinch the region's second qualifying spot in girls doubles.
Allen won't be without some representation at state, however. Despite having to wait until Wednesday to complete her semifinal, Chelsie Son qualified for state as runner-up in girls singles. She was edged in the finals by Lubbock Coronado's Naomi Katz (7-6(5), 7-5), who finished as 6A state runner-up last year.
Son punched her ticket to the regional finals after outlasting Plano East's Elsa Syed in the semifinals, with the Lady Panthers' standout going on to finish third in the bracket after defeating Midland's Sarah Stewart (6-2, 6-3).
West's Kevin Xie also managed a third-place finish in boys singles, bested by Lubbock Coronado's Ian Uraga in a playback (7-5, 6-0) that materialized after Xie got the better of Plano's Herman Aguirre (6-2, 6-1) in a rematch of the 6-6A tournament final.
Prosper's mixed doubles team of Drew John and Presley Churchman were also in action Wednesday, finishing fourth overall in their bracket. Allen's Noah Hakim and Nadhish Nathan enjoyed a similar finish in boys doubles.
Athletes who competed Tuesday during the first two rounds of tournament play included quarterfinal finishes for Allen's Josh Bass and Rahul Vuggumudi in boys doubles, Allen's Tejas Ram in boys singles, Plano East's Alexia Tran and Jordan Edwards in girls doubles, McKinney Boyd's Ava Patterson and Anna Pallares in girls doubles, and Lewisville's Amber Hughes in girls singles.
Round of 16 participants included Prosper's Cameron Youtsey in boys singles, Allen's Lori Bryan in girls singles, and McKinney Boyd's Braxton Jett and Erin Kittredge in mixed doubles.
All state qualifiers have two weeks to prepare before venturing south to San Antonio where state tournament action will take place at three different sites, the Blossom Tennis Center, the Annemarie Tennis Center and the Northside Tennis Center. In recent years, the UIL had spaced out the regional and state tournaments by nearly one month.
"It's a whole lot better. When you had a month between regionals and state, any momentum you had going in is gone," Walker said. "It's just practice, practice and such a grind. Any excitement you had kind of fades away and you've really got to throttle down over a month. Whereas now you just keep going, work on a few things and before you know it you're driving down to San Antonio."
