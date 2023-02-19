After 11 seasons leading the football program at Brentwood Academy (Tenn.), Cody White decided it was time for a return to Texas.
White stepped down as the Eagles' head coach shortly after leading the team to a state semifinal appearance, only he did so without having already accepted another job.
White's decision stemmed from a desire to be closer to family, and although the next move in his coaching career remained unclear at the time, White cast a fairly small net in search of that position. In fact, the coach said he only applied for two jobs.
One of those was Plano, which announced White as its next head football coach and athletic coordinator on Feb. 7.
"I just figured this was where we needed to be. We're excited and I couldn't be more humbled by the fact that it's at Plano Senior High," White said. "It's an iconic job with an iconic history and community. It's really exciting."
Although White logged more than a decade restoring Brentwood to dominance, he's well-traveled throughout Texas. He coached as an assistant at Highland Park, Odessa Permian and Denison before taking over as head coach at the lattermost for five seasons. He coached Denison to a state semifinal appearance in 2009 as part of a stretch where the program won at least 12 games in back-to-back seasons.
Already on Brentwood's radar while coaching at Denison, White made the move east following the 2011 season — drawn by the opportunity to enroll his daughters at the Tennessee private school and further their education while also coaching one of the more prestigious football programs in the state. On the gridiron, however, it was a change of pace for White.
"The differences between [Brentwood] and a place like Plano are huge, and what it is is just having more students," White said. "This was my first experience coaching where you had to play everyone both ways and dealing with only 220 boys at the high school. There are 460 kids in the whole school. We had some really exceptional players, but the numbers are way less. We had some great players, but an injury was hugely impactful there. You might lose two spots with one guy."
White kept Brentwood's winning tradition intact, compiling a record of 103-27 across 11 seasons and winning four consecutive state championships from 2015-18.
"When we came here, it was for family reasons. We wanted our girls to be in this school," White said. "There were no really ties here otherwise, but our youngest is graduating and we have two daughters back in Texas. We thought it was the right time to do something where we'd be somewhere for hopefully the duration of our careers and be around our family."
That's where Plano came into the picture.
"Once I got in there and met the superintendent, the principals and (Plano ISD athletic director) Jeff Smith, it was really comfortable seeing their vision and perspective of what Plano can be and the stuff they're planning on doing to renovate the campus," White said. "The investment into the future of it all was very intriguing and along with that, there's a comfort with like-minded people who love and care about kids. It was really a no-brainer to me."
There's an added element of comfort within the Wildcats' football program with White having previously coached alongside Plano defensive coordinator Zack Smith. Smith helmed the defense under White while at Denison.
"I have implicit trust in Zack and what he does, so there's even more comfort in being at Plano and already knowing Zack and trusting him," White said.
That relationship is important for White, whose coaching career is chalked in experience on the offensive side of the ball. Prior to taking the reins at Denison, White's tenure as an assistant included stints as the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at Permian, as well as passing game coordinator and quarterbacks coach at Highland Park.
During that time, White has leaned on plenty of others within the profession to mold his vision on offense, and although how that impacts Plano won't entirely take shape until he hires an offensive coordinator, the head coach likened his initial vision to concepts similar to Josh Heupel's offense at the University of Tennessee — an up-tempo style with a gap scheme base for the run game and a vertical passing attack predicated off play action, he said.
At the same time, White also wants his team to be comfortable down-shifting from that tempo when need be.
"One of my non-negotiables is that we better be able to get into this and run a four-minute offense out of it," he said. "I think a lot of teams get into that and they're uncomfortable and unwilling to eat clock when you've got to eat the clock. We want to have that ability to transition the tempo when needed."
It'll be a gradual process leading up to spring practices, with White set to begin at Plano on Tuesday. He's taking over for Todd Ford, who coached the Wildcats for three seasons before resigning to take a job outside of coaching. Plano posted just a 7-21 record during Ford's tenure but improved its win total each season. That included a 4-7 campaign last season that culminated in the program's first playoff berth since 2017.
"As I told the staff, I'm not looking to scorch the Earth or anything. They were making some good progress with coach Ford," White said.
In addition to fortifying his staff, White emphasized building relationships with the Wildcats' senior class as one of the top priorities upon his arrival. The natural structural and schematic adjustments that come with any coaching change will steadily follow, with a pivotal spring looming at Plano.
"Any time you experience this kind of transition, spring ball is of paramount importance," White said. "Everything we'll do will lean towards that part, but at the same time we can't lose the developmental part of it. They were pretty young last year, so hopefully there will be some significant gains in our strength, agility and speed that are really important to the success of what we're doing."
