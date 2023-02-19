Cody White

Cody White has been named the next football coach at Plano.

 Photo courtesy of Plano ISD

After 11 seasons leading the football program at Brentwood Academy (Tenn.), Cody White decided it was time for a return to Texas.

White stepped down as the Eagles' head coach shortly after leading the team to a state semifinal appearance, only he did so without having already accepted another job.

For continued news and coverage on the local sports scene, follow Matt Welch on Twitter. Email him with sports story suggestions at mwelch@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Did You Know?

During his time as head football coach at Brentwood Academy, Cody White won four consecutive state championships and was a three-time selection as Tennessee football coach of the year.

Load comments