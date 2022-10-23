Plano West senior Katelyn Ruhman remembers biding her time on the bench as a sophomore, anxious for an opportunity to contribute for a Lady Wolves' volleyball team that made a run to the regional quarterfinals.
Ruhman earned that opportunity as a junior and hasn't slowed down since, named an all-district outside hitter last season and continuing that ascent as a senior. She's a captain for a West team that ranks among the best in the state, winning its 26th consecutive match after sweeping Plano East on Tuesday.
In this week's student-athlete profile, Ruhman discusses her leadership role on the Lady Wolves, preparing for the playoffs, and the impact playing for West has had on her development.
SLM: Congrats on continuing this winning streak. As tough as the schedule has been up to this point, how do you feel the team has been able to maintain such a high level of play?
KR: This is a really special group of girls, and the fact that we are all so tenacious keeps us fighting, no matter what game situation we are in. We could be down in the final points and keep fighting until the whistle blows, and a lot of times this ends up working in our favor.
Since the beginning of season, we have all bought into coach (Cooper) Phillips’ coaching style, and with that, our close bond, and our drive on the court, we have been able to maintain a high level of play.
SLM: As a senior, how much has your role on the team changed for this season?
KR: As a senior captain, my role on the team has completely changed. It is our first year to include freshmen on varsity, and ever since tryouts, I have made it my goal to constantly lead, encourage and support them and the rest of the team on and off the court. They even call me “mom.”
As a leader and communicator this season, I work to create close bonds with each girl and bring us together. Those bonds have paid off when we go to battle against some of the best teams in the state, keeping us together during big games.
SLM: How would you describe the chemistry within this team nowadays?
KR: The chemistry within our team is great. On some of my previous volleyball teams, there may have been a couple disagreements between girls that brought its way onto the court, but this team is far from that.
We all constantly love and support each other and hold each other accountable, which is evident when game time comes. If we do have a disagreement, it is left on the bench.
We all have a common goal, we know our roles, and we work together to get there in each practice and game.
SLM: As one of the returners from last season's run to the regional semifinals, how do you prepare the team's younger players for what's in store during the postseason?
KR: Having many underclassmen on the team, I, along with other returners, have tried our best to portray a solid work ethic to the younger girls that will be necessary in the postseason.
Whether it's hustling for each ball, showing up on time, or simply putting your best in at all times, we instill these habits now, so that when it comes time to make strength and agility gains in the postseason, our underclassmen will know how to put in their total effort and make great changes.
SLM: How long have you been playing volleyball and what got you into the sport?
KR: I have been playing volleyball since 2nd grade, when I started on a rec team called “The Bumpettes” -- I wish I was joking. Before that, I had tried many sports, and having seen my sister play volleyball, I wanted to try it out as well. I instantly loved the sport, and as I grew up, my love for the sport grew alongside.
I started my club career at Madfrog Volleyball Club in 12s year and have been there since. Playing at the highest level in both the national club and high school levels has kept me in it since.
SLM: When you think back over your high school volleyball career, what kind of impact has playing for Plano West had on you?
KR: Plano West volleyball has had a substantial impact on me in many ways. For starters, this program has shaped my work ethic, which applies to the classroom and personal goals. Having been pushed to give my total effort at all times has instilled in me that habit, which will stay with me the rest of my life.
Secondly, I have learned how important it is to keep a positive attitude. My sophomore year on varsity, I sat the bench behind three outside hitters who were seniors. I could have gotten down on myself, but the program taught me to keep a smile on my face and to keep working hard at practice.
Finally, this program has given me friendships that I know will last a lifetime. There is something truly unique about the bond created with teammates who support you at your highs and lows and everything in between, and I value my relationship with these girls with my entire heart.
SLM: What advice would you give to an aspiring volleyball player?
KR: To all aspiring volleyball players out there, I would say to never lose sight of your love for the sport. At times when practices seemed slow or I felt stressed balancing volleyball with school and other extracurriculars, my love for the sport is what kept me in it.
When I was getting frustrated trying to perfect a new skill, my love for the sport led me to keep trying no matter what. Embracing your passion will lead you to new levels.
