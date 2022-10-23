Katelyn Ruhman

Plano West senior Katelyn Ruhman is a captain for the Lady Wolves' state-ranked volleyball team.

 

 Photo courtesy of Alex Lee

Plano West senior Katelyn Ruhman remembers biding her time on the bench as a sophomore, anxious for an opportunity to contribute for a Lady Wolves' volleyball team that made a run to the regional quarterfinals.

Ruhman earned that opportunity as a junior and hasn't slowed down since, named an all-district outside hitter last season and continuing that ascent as a senior. She's a captain for a West team that ranks among the best in the state, winning its 26th consecutive match after sweeping Plano East on Tuesday.

