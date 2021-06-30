From start to finish, Prestonwood Christian head football coach Chris Cunningham saw his team improve with each game played at the Texas Association of Private and Parochial Schools 7-on-7 state tournament last week. The Lions have the championship to prove it.
Competing at Fort Worth All Saints, Prestonwood went unbeaten over two days of competition for an 8-0 record to capture its first-ever TAPPS 7-on-7 state title. The Lions were the only team among the 24 private schools in attendance in win every game they played at the event.
“From the first game we played on Friday morning to the last one on Saturday, I felt like we got better with each game,” Cunningham said. “We were playing with more confidence, our timing was better, our vision and reaction on defense was better.”
That panned out over an emphatic two days for Prestonwood. The Lions’ average margin of victory was 21.1 points per game with all but two games decided by double digits. That included four wins by at least 20 points, including a 49-24 blitz of Austin St. Michael’s in the championship game.
“You like to see the kids getting better and more confident, plus getting a better feel for what they’re doing with each other,” Cunningham said.
The contributions were widespread for the Lions. Cunningham lauded the play behind center for quarterback Maguire Martin, plus a litany of athletes who saw action on both sides of the ball. Players like Nate Stafford, Carter Stoutmire and Jake Franklin were deployed on offense and defense, while Cunningham praised defensive backs Jayce Howell and Tyler Chambers, as well as Cole Rumsey and Hudson Lunsford, for anchoring a defense that surrendered just 19 points per game.
Derek Eusebio, Coco Escheik and Brady Dinkins were weapons in the receiving game, as Prestonwood scored at least 31 points in five of its seven games played.
That included a perfect run through pool play — defeating Fort Worth Christian (20-13), Victoria St. Joseph (34-8) and McKinney Christian (36-8) — and a pair of crossover bouts against Lutheran South (37-8) and Houston St. Pius X (28-14).
Slotted into the top bracket, the Cotton Bowl bracket, the Lions kept their foot on the gas on Saturday. Prestonwood averaged 42 points per game in its final three ballgames, outlasting Houston St. Thomas (46-31) and Fort Bend Christian (31-27) prior to playing St. Michael’s for the bracket championship.
“We jumped on those guys in that last game. It got to where with about five minutes left we were able to get some of our younger kids in there,” Cunningham said.
The Lions didn’t enter the state tournament without ample preparation. Prestonwood was among the select few Dallas-area private schools that participated in Division I state-qualifying tournaments — battling public schools like Denton Guyer and Arlington in two attempts to qualify for the Div. I state tournament, held last week in College Station.
The Lions also competed in a weekly league against Hebron, which won the aforementioned Div. I state championship, as well as The Colony and Wylie.
“Competing against good talent and good people is going to make you better. It’s part of a process. When you’re lining up every week like we do on Tuesdays against teams like Hebron, The Colony and Wylie, those guys are all going to have good players and good talent,” Cunningham said. “For our kids, that pushes them and they’re getting better each week. And being in those SQTs, you’re going to be pressed to be as good as you can be.”
Cunningham hopes those intangible qualities carry over into the fall as Prestonwood looks to build off a 2020 campaign that produced a 4-4 record and an appearance in the second round of the playoffs.
“We want to take some of those principles and build on them. Obviously this is only a piece of the game, but you take that piece and build from it and use it,” Cunningham said. “You try to connect the other things you’re trying to develop to it and bring your whole game up. There’s a lot of things we don’t do that might make us better at 7-on-7 that wouldn’t apply to Friday nights, but we don’t do those things. If it isn’t something we won’t use in an actual football game, we’re not using it in 7-on-7.”
