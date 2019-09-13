MURPHY – In many ways, the Plano East football team’s latest Friday-night effort was a marked improvement over its first two performances.
Still, ghosts of miscues past continued to haunt the Panthers, who dropped to 0-3 on the year with a 36-14 home loss to Sachse.
The Panthers entered halftime down, 23-0, to the Mustangs, though only 14 of those points came by way of the Sachse attack. The Mustangs got a defensive score when a pitch attempt from junior Dylan Hayden to senior running back Trey Jones-Scott went awry, rolling into the end zone for Sachse junior John Onaiwu to suffocate for the touchdown, then recorded a safety on a bad snap during an East punt attempt that rolled out of the Panther end zone.
“We talked about consistency at halftime with these young guys – bad snaps, fumbles, drops, bad snaps on offense. I don’t think we hit a kickoff tonight solid. … They’re a good football team, but we gave them nine points,” said Joey McCullough, East head coach. “Bad pitch on a play, and we give them a touchdown. We give them a safety on a snap over the punter’s head. You take away that nine points, and it’s a different ballgame.”
Special teams would continue to be an issue throughout the contest, as Sachse junior Shon Coleman busted multiple long kickoff returns to set up short fields for the Mustangs, including runs of 30 and 45 yards.
The halftime hole would prove too large to dig out of for the Panthers despite a 14-13 score over the final two quarters, which saw Hayden break several long keepers and lead East to scoring drives of 61 and 67 yards.
The East defense also played well throughout the contest, helping East outgain Sachse by a final count of 283-226 and collecting two interceptions.
McCullough said Hayden, who finished with 143 yards and a touchdown on the ground on 19 carries doubling the production of Jones-Scott, was one of a few bright spots for the young Panthers.
“We did see some good things from the quarterback position, and a young offensive line is going to keep getting better. It’s like I told them, though, we’re going to go to work on Monday. … (We’ve got a good football team) when we put it together, and we’ve yet to put three quarters together, much less four,” he said. “A half defensively, a half offensively – I just told them that, really, the word around our place has got to be consistency.”
For the Mustangs, the revolving door at quarterback continued to motor along, as both junior Parker Wells and senior Xavier Forman saw extended action in the contest.
Wells finished the night 10-of-16 for 71 yards and a score against the two interceptions, while Forman was 4-for-6 for 42 yards and a pair of touchdowns, which came on his first two pass attempts.
“If one’s not working, we’ll try the other one. They’re good kids, and they’re not selfish kids, at all,” said Mark “Red” Behrens, Sachse head coach. “They’ll do what we need to do to win.”
The win improved the Mustangs to 2-1 heading into District 10-6A play, a fact that Behrens said gives his program momentum when coupled with some expected returns from injury in the coming week.
“Any time you win, it’s better than when you’re losing, so we’re excited to be 2-1,” he said. “Last year at this time, we were 0-3, and these are all quality football teams. Their defense is as good a defense as we’ve seen. … We made some things happen when we had to, and we got out of here with a win.”
As for the Panthers, who McCullough said Behrens labeled as being similar to his 2018 Sachse program that stumbled out of the gate but rallied to make the postseason, the page has been turned to district play and McKinney Boyd.
“It’s one game at a time. You can’t be 7-3 until you’re 1-3, and all you can do is take care of the things that you control,” McCullough said. “And that’s the way we practice. That’s the way we prepare. Little-bitty things … We’re going to hurt for 24 hours, and 100% percent of our effort is going to be on nothing but McKinney Boyd.”
