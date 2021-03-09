FRISCO — With each crack that Bishop Lynch got at the John Paul II boys basketball team during the regular season, the top-ranked Cardinals’ margin of victory shrank — from 26 points on Dec. 22 to six on Feb. 8 to one on Feb. 23. On Tuesday, with a trip to the Texas Association of Private and Parochial Schools Division I state championship game hanging in the balance, the Friars broke through.
Lynch denied John Paul a shot at back-to-back state titles after fending off a late charge by the reigning TAPPS Div. I champions for a 58-54 state semifinal victory from Prosper Rock Hill. The setback marked just the Cardinals’ second loss of the season and their first since Nov. 24, ending the year for the state’s top-ranked private school team at 25-2 overall.
“We’re not going to hoist a championship trophy at the end, but these guys are all champions,” said Dan Lee, John Paul head coach. “Being a champion is a state of mind and a mentality, and that’s something they need to maintain.”
Tuesday marked the fourth meeting of the season between the Cardinals and Friars. The prior two were decided by a combined seven points, including an 80-79 win for John Paul on Feb. 23 thanks to a game-winner in the closing seconds by senior Jaylon Tyson.
The Cardinals nearly mustered some more late-game heroics on Tuesday.
With Lynch nabbing its largest lead of the night at 55-47 with 1:20 to go in the fourth quarter, John Paul strung together seven unanswered points, capped by a 3-pointer by senior Cameron Brown, to make it a 55-54 ballgame with 30 seconds to go.
The Friars initially swelled their lead on free throws but couldn’t so much as get the ball past midcourt on two consecutive possessions, resulting in turnovers that gave John Paul a second wind.
After trimming the deficit to one point, the Cardinals suddenly found themselves shooting for the lead moments later after Lynch split a pair of free throws. But with eight seconds left in the ballgame, an open 3-pointer from the top of the key missed the mark for John Paul, and Friars guard Imo Essien sank two free throws on the other end to complete the upset bid.
“The guys kept fighting. We had to have some defense-for-offense substitutions, and the kids came in and forced a couple of turnovers and hit a couple of big shots,” Lee said. “We had a shot to go ahead with a few seconds left and I can’t ask for anything more than that. I’m proud of the guys for that effort at the end.”
John Paul’s late surge was one of its only stretches of sustained production all night — its 54 points were the team’s second-fewest scored all season. The Cardinals had a rhythm early in the contest, racing out to an 8-2 lead only for the Friars to fire back with a 14-5 run to close out the first quarter for a 16-13 edge.
“Aside from early on, we never really grabbed the lead and had to chase them a lot. They went with some five-guard sets and they were able to just keep us at arm’s length,” Lee said. “They never shook us but we could never get back the lead. That let them play the game they wanted instead of how we wanted.”
John Paul only led on one other occasion — 23-21 midway through the second quarter following a pull-up 3-pointer by Tyson — but was taken out of its comfort zone during an arduous game of catch-up. The Friars hardly plenty to do with that, using their speed, shooting and ball-handling to slow the taller, rangier Cardinals. That was the case throughout the fourth quarter as Lynch slowed down the game’s tempo, at one point extending a possession nearly two full minutes without allowing an aggressive John Paul defense to so much as touch the ball.
“They were able to maintain the lead the whole way there late,” Lee said. “We just couldn’t get over that hump and if we were able to, then we’re in control and can do things the way we wanted to.”
Essien was at the heart of that effort for the Friars. Despite sharing the floor with two of the state’s top prospects in Tyson and John Paul senior Manny Obaseki, it was Lynch’s star guard who took over late. Despite facing a litany of defenses, nothing shook the speedy Essien as he scored a game-high 25 points, including 12 of his team’s 16 fourth-quarter points.
“He’s very good. He controlled the pace of the game and hit some big shots,” Lee said. “He controlled the flow of the game and he’s an outstanding player.”
Obaseki scored 16 points while Tyson notched 15 in their respective high school finales. Tyson had the hot hand early with a game-high 11 points at halftime before the Friars slowed the Texas Tech commit to just four points in the second half.
“If he drove to the basket, they were crowding him. They drew a charge early, which took away a little of the aggressiveness,” Lee said. “He didn’t have his best shooting night, but he kept fighting hard and was a big reason we nearly came back at the end.”
As Tyson and Obaseki, committed to Texas A&M, move onto the next chapter in their careers, John Paul enters its offseason looking to replace the production of seven seniors, including four starters. Junior Cameron Corhen, who scored 11 points on Tuesday, is among the team’s key returners for next season, as well as junior Elijah Obaseki and sophomore Gabe Warren.
