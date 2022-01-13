On paper, there isn't much overlap between the Plano boys basketball team's starting five of Makhi Dorsey, Elijah Brown, Xavier Williams, Robert Hall and Rashon Miller.
All five stack up at different heights and weights, and each one brings a different skill set to the mix.
Yet for any gymnasium where the Wildcats have taken the floor this season, the PA announcer on site introduces each starter the same way prior to tipoff: as a senior.
It's a starting lineup chalked in experience and maturity, borne through years cutting their teeth at the varsity level and enduring the peaks and valleys associated with such. Those seniors have come out on the other side with a staggering 22-0 record following Tuesday's 50-38 victory over Flower Mound.
"We knew we had something coming into the season that we didn't have in previous years. We just had a different mindset," Williams said. "We knew we had to put in the extra work and extra hours and really develop a team bond both on and off the court."
It's a start that has even taken aback head coach Dean Christian, who, like his players, had reason for optimism that Plano would be improved heading into this season. The Wildcats were on the cusp of back-to-back playoff appearances last year but fell to Hebron 43-39 in a play-in game for the final postseason berth out of District 6-6A.
Players like Dorsey, Williams and Hall all started that contest and played roles in a 5-2 finish to district play, highlighted by a 57-53 upset over state-ranked Coppell in the team's regular-season finale. But for any frustration that emanated from the loss to Hebron, the Wildcats didn't let that linger during their offseason. There was an underlying sense that their core's best days were still ahead.
"I had pretty high expectations, knowing that we would be predominantly seniors," Christian said. "I wouldn't say I had this kind of expectations, but I thought we had a chance due to the work we put in during the spring and summer and I thought we had a chance due to the way we gelled and came together during that stretch as well."
For Christian, who's in his ninth season as Plano's head coach, the value of a senior-heavy lineup can't be understated. He sees a maturity and poise in how his players execute and handle the myriad situations a game can present.
One of the Wildcats' biggest tests recently came just last Friday against rival Plano East, who carried a 20-1 record into the first meeting between the city rivals. Plano rolled to a 64-44 road win and demonstrated their veteran savvy in generating a pair of last-second baskets to end the second and third quarters.
The Wildcats pulled the ball out in the closing moments of the first half, which led to Williams attacking the rim. As the East defense rotated, Williams zipped a skip pass to junior Nicolas Williams at the wing. Before the Panthers could recover, Williams dumped the ball off to Dorsey in the corner for a 3-pointer just before the buzzer for a 27-13 lead.
One quarter later, Dorsey attacked a double team in the backcourt and promptly found Brown wide open in the corner for another triple as time expired.
"We know what to look for now and the mindset we need to have going into certain games," Williams said. "I feel like that's a huge step this season and even the underclassmen are starting to develop that mindset feeding off of us."
Even away from game nights, practice and coaching take on a more detailed level with seniors steering the ship.
"You're not starting from ground zero. That's a tough place to start and it's good when you have seniors ... and guys who have been in this gym for a couple years now, instead of teaching basics you're teaching even higher-level stuff," Christian said. "It could be the same part of the offense or defense, but you're able to get into much more advanced concepts and even tweak some things to get a better edge.
"It means everything and I give them all the credit for sticking with the program and sticking with each other."
Christian credits his veteran backcourt with helping set that tone. Dorsey is entering his third season as a starter, named his district's defensive player of the year as both a sophomore and a junior. Williams was an all-district first-team selection last season during his first year as an everyday starter.
"When I saw the light bulb come on as far as their connectivity to the rest of the team, it started with them and it took off like wild fire," Christian said. "Just the communication and the camaraderie, and then they started really leading by example -- not just saying things but actually doing them and backing it up."
The Wildcats have reaped the benefits. More than half the wins during their 22-0 start have come by double digits and the team has an average margin of victory of more than 14 points. They're one of only two unbeaten teams across all six UIL classifications to be ranked in the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches' boys state rankings, currently No. 21 in 6A.
Williams lauded the team's commitment to defense -- Plano has held opponents to 47.4 points per game -- and the growth of a frontcourt whose depth has become a strong suit for the Wildcats.
Christian has made a habit of deploying a platoon of four bigs during most games. His two seniors, Hall and Miller, both start, and when it's time for a breather, the junior duo of Williams and Kaden Stuckey sub in. Both frontcourts bring a dimension of speed and size that has made an indelible impression on the team's veteran guards.
"Having bigs like them is such a blessing," Dorsey said. "It makes us scarier since we already have several guards capable of taking over. It takes some of that attention off of us and onto the bigs, and it just opens the floor up so much more."
The Wildcats' frontcourt may get some additional depth. Four-star prospect Justin McBride, a Plano native who attended Virginia's Oak Hill Academy as a sophomore and junior, announced earlier in the month that he was transferring back to Plano. Ranked as the state's No. 6 prospect in the Class of 2023, McBride is currently going through the procedural steps to potentially suit up for the Wildcats at some point this season, Christian said.
Whether the Wildcats will still have an unbeaten record at that point remains to be seen, but it won't be because Plano got ahead of itself along the way.
"We don't talk much about it," Williams said of the winning streak. "It could be an easy subject, but coach keeps us focused. He's always talking to us about the importance of the next game and not staying in the past. I feel like that helps us a lot."
Instead, the Wildcats are more intrigued with finding whatever their ceiling may be.
"I feel like we haven't even reached our potential yet," Williams said. "I still feel like we're yet to put together a complete game. Against East and Flower Mound, we're seeing a little bit of what we can do, but it's just about putting it all together and finding a way to be even better."
