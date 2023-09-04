It has been a frenetic first few weeks but tournament season is at last in the books for most stateside high school volleyball teams.
That means a return to the normal Tuesday-Friday game format that will follow into district play, which begins this week for several teams in Collin County. As the stakes heighten for teams in pursuit of both district championships and playoff berths, here are a few teams (one from each of my markets) that could have big things on the horizon.
Allen
After making the playoffs in each of their first two seasons under head coach Stephanie Poole, the Lady Eagles have loaded up on quality opponents throughout their preseason schedule—and for good reason, considering Allen is one of three teams in District 5-6A ranked in the state's top 20 by Texas Volleyball Insiders.
The Lady Eagles have endured the peaks and valleys of that plight, amassing a nine-game win streak that included an unbeaten run through the Allen Texas Open, but recently hitting a stretch of losses in four of five matches after falling Tuesday to No. 16 Rockwall.
Allen found a gear during its host tournament befitting of a team capable of advancing multiple rounds in the playoffs—the program is still searching for its first postseason win since 2016—and figures to sport one of the more experienced ensembles in its district.
Senior setter Sophia Wilson is averaging 10.6 assists per game, and the team has four players averaging at least two kills per set—compared to only two last season—with senior Alyssa Boyte, sophomore Kennedy Crayton and juniors Katelyn Bowman and Sydney Atkinson all contributing.
Celina
When all is said and done, the Lady Bobcats' 2024 senior class could go down as the most accomplished group in program history.
That includes several four-year starters who have contributed to three consecutive district championships, the team's first-ever trip to the state tournament in 2021—and subsequent 4A runner-up finish—and a regional finals appearance last year.
Players like seniors Ryan McCoy, Morgan Kelley, Kinsey Murray and Ashley Woodrum have enjoyed plenty of winning over the years, and Celina has its sights set on another trip to state this season.
Getting there, however, will likely require navigating a familiar road block. The Lady Bobcats don't begin district play until Sept. 22, but fans have likely already circled the dates of Oct. 3 and Oct. 20 for the team's two matchups against state-ranked rival Aubrey.
The No. 8-ranked Lady Bobcats and the No. 2 Lady Chaparrals have met in the regional finals the past two seasons, with Celina earning the nod in 2021 and Aubrey returning the favor in 2022. Is a third playoff meeting on the horizon?
McKinney Boyd
After their playoff hopes went down to the wire last season, the Lady Broncos could very well find themselves in the district title mix over if there's any carryover from a promising preseason into 5-6A.
Boyd already had a strong nucleus set to return following all-district years from seniors Carson Eickenloff, Kali Vanderhoof (the reigning 5-6A defensive player of the year) and junior Sara Quigley, and Boyd's firepower has enjoyed a sizable uptick with junior Ale Romo back on the court after missing her entire sophomore year due to an ACL injury.
With Vanderhoof patrolling the back row, Eickenloff and Quigley engineering the offense, and Romo battering opposing defenses on the outside, Boyd has racked up wins over the likes of Prestonwood Christian, Southlake Carroll, Plano East and Frisco Wakeland.
The Lady Broncos hope to parlay that into their first district title since 2014.
Plano East
The Lady Panthers haven't made the playoffs since their historic regional finals run in 2008, but that could very well change as East continues to make strides under second-year head coach Sarah Perez.
The arrow was already pointing up for the Lady Panthers following last year's fifth-place district finish, returning two sophomores in setter Megan Nguyen and middle hitter Simone Heard who earned all-district honors as freshmen, alongside senior and Alabama commit Ashby Daniel in the middle.
That growth has accelerated a bit this season with the emergence of senior Lauryn Lambert, a six-rotation hitter who was named TAPPS all-state first team last season while leading Bishop Lynch to a state runner-up finish. Lambert leads East in both kills and digs, meshing a versatile skill set with an absolute hammer of a swing at the net.
Time will tell how the Lady Panthers' resurgent preseason translates opposite the likes of Plano West and Flower Mound in 6-6A.
