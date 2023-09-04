Plano East volleyball

Plano East's volleyball team has a chance to snap a lengthy playoff drought this season.

 Photo courtesy of Shayne Studdard

It has been a frenetic first few weeks but tournament season is at last in the books for most stateside high school volleyball teams.

That means a return to the normal Tuesday-Friday game format that will follow into district play, which begins this week for several teams in Collin County. As the stakes heighten for teams in pursuit of both district championships and playoff berths, here are a few teams (one from each of my markets) that could have big things on the horizon.


For continued news and coverage on the local sports scene, follow Matt Welch on Twitter. Email him with sports story suggestions at mwelch@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments