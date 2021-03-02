FORT WORTH — En route to Tuesday’s Region I-6A final, the Plano East and South Grand Prairie girls basketball teams cratered some of the top programs in the state with styles predicated of pressure.
That tug-of-war was evident from the onset of Tuesday’s playoff scrap between the Lady Panthers and Lady Warriors. SGP forced a tie-up on its first defensive series of the night only for East to bait the Lady Warriors into a few turnovers early in the opening quarter.
East had the game’s early goings being played on its terms — until SGP responded. And what a response it was.
The Lady Warriors exited the first quarter on an 8-0 run before outgunning East by a combined margin of 35-12 in the middle two frames to pace a 63-51 victory at Fort Worth’s Wilkerson-Greines Activity Center. The setback ended a momentous year for East, which matched its deepest playoff run ever by playing five rounds deep into the postseason.
It came to a halt against an SGP team that accounted for one of East’s previous three losses, topping the Lady Panthers back on Nov. 10, 69-53. Coupled with Tuesday’s loss, East’s defeats to the Lady Warriors marked the only times all year it allowed more than 50 points to an opponent.
“It’s just so much ball pressure. They’re long and athletic, and it just never really let us settle and get into our stuff,” said Jessica Linson, East head coach. “They’ve been together for several years and they’ve really got it going right now.”
Early on, the Lady Panthers were in control. SGP converted just one of its first nine shots from the field and committed a trio of turnovers as East jumped on the Lady Warriors for a 12-4 lead with 2:30 left in the opening quarter. Sophomore Idara Udo went to work down low with five quick points and junior Kayla Cooper banged home a 3-pointer for what would amount to East’s largest lead of the night.
SGP’s counter set an ominous tone for the rest of the contest. The Lady Warriors got hot from long range, knocking down a trio of 3-pointers in the first quarter to pull even at 12-12 heading into the second stanza. They kept their foot on the gas, bridging the first and second quarters with a 19-2 run that sunk East to a 23-14 deficit that never crept to within two possessions for the rest of the ballgame.
“They hit a 3 and they’re one of those teams that when they see the ball go through, it just boosts their confidence,” Linson said. “It’s something we’ve been talking about all year — the light switch. You can’t afford to turn it on and off. We started off really well but waited just a little too long before turning it back on.”
The Lady Warriors’ ball pressure knocked East off kilter as well. The Lady Panthers committed 13 turnovers in the first half alone, warding off double teams on any touches down low and struggling to generate attack lanes opposite a switch-heavy SGP defense on the perimeter. The end result short-circuited East to the tune of just three made field goals in the second and third quarters combined.
“We knew we were talented and pretty good, but it’s still a young team learning how to win,” Linson said. “I tell them all the time that winning is a lot harder than you think and especially when you get to this stage because everybody is great. You just don’t have the margin for error at this level.”
Generating a wealth of buckets in transition as well, the Lady Warriors opened a 31-18 halftime advantage and led by as many as 23 points on Tuesday. Kiara Jackson was tops among four SGP players in double figures with a game-high 16 points.
East managed to trim the deficit to single digits late in the fourth quarter at 58-49 by piling up 27 points over the final eight minutes, but dug itself too deep a hole opposite the senior-heavy Lady Warriors.
Junior Donavia Hall paced East with 15 points, 13 coming during the team’s attempted fourth-quarter rally. Udo tallied 11 points and junior Tiana Amos added 10.
“It was nice to see the way they fought and dug and just played the way I know they’re capable of playing in the fourth,” Linson said.
Tuesday’s loss spelled the end of an otherwise banner year for the Lady Panthers. East went 20-4 on the season, including a 14-0 run in 6-6A for its first district championship since 2008. Going nearly three full months in between losses during an 18-game winning streak, the Lady Panthers advanced to their first regional final since 1993.
And with every player that saw the floor on Tuesday being either a sophomore or junior, East has no intentions of slowing down next season.
“We went up to another level. I think we raised the bar for the city and for these girls,” Linson said. “Ideally, we don’t settle. Next year, we plan to be back here cutting down the nets. We don’t stay at the same spot.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.