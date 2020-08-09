In approaching his college decision, Plano East senior Colton Shaw was looking for a challenge. Something that would test him both academically and athletically.
That pursuit led the Panthers’ star pitcher and infielder to one of the nation’s most prestigious universities — verbally committing to Yale on Tuesday.
“It was a really stressful process, making a bunch of relationships and connections, meeting coaches,” Shaw said. “But once I met the Yale staff, I really connected with them and we started having a great relationship. That’s when I knew that was where I wanted to go, so having that weight off my shoulders and knowing where I’m going helps with this next year of high school baseball. I can just focus on helping my team and not worry about the college commitment.”
With a clear mind towards his senior season, Shaw looks to help the Panthers build off what had the early makings of one of the area’s biggest turnaround campaigns — posting a 10-1-1 record before action was suspended just before district play in March.
Shaw played a pivotal role in the state-ranked Panthers’ promising start, earning three wins and totaling 20 strikeouts on the season — both of which ranked among the state’s top 100 in each category, according to TXHighSchoolBaseball.com. At the plate, Shaw tallied a pair of triples as one of several potent bats in head coach Jordan Byrd’s lineup.
“It was great. The group of guys that we had made it really special,” Shaw said. “We had been working for that since I was a freshman and being able to turn the culture around. Last season was the big turning point, and I thought we had a great chance, but you can’t really do anything about it. We’re ready for next year, though.”
Although Shaw didn’t get proper closure to his junior season, it wasn’t long after that his recruiting began to pick up. Looks from junior colleges turned into offers from Ivy League programs like Columbia and Yale — the latter first making contact with Shaw roughly four months ago.
That relationship began with a simmer, as the two sides stayed in touch once a week for a couple of months — something that promptly gave way to daily communication leading up to Shaw’s big decision.
“The coaching staff really believed in me and had a great connection with my family,” Shaw said. “We were always in contact keeping each other updated and really developed a bond that I didn’t have with the other colleges.”
Shaw said he had his mind made up on Yale about two weeks before officially giving the Bulldogs a verbal commitment, needing to make sure his entire family was on board. Shaw, who said he plans to major in either business or journalism, had no qualms about the decision — even the prospect of living in a different part of the country for the next few years.
“I actually was completely for that idea. I didn’t want to stay in Texas. I wanted to get away and start my own life for the next four years,” Shaw said.
He’ll get to do so at one of the top academic institutions in the country while also getting to continue his baseball career. Shaw plans to put his versatile skill set to use in college as both a pitcher and middle infielder — roles he’s plenty comfortable with at East.
Throughout his recruiting process, he’s also winding down an abbreviated club campaign with Dallas Tigers Ahearne — concluding his summer season at a tournament this weekend.
With his college decision in the rearview mirror, Shaw looks to close out his high school career at East on a high note.
“We want to be state champions. That was our goal last season and we were building towards that,” Shaw said. “The older guys on the team, we all know what we want to do and we’ve been a part of the program for a while, and the younger guys have really stepped up and helped us. With those two combined, we should be good to go.”
