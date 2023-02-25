The Prestonwood Christian boys basketball team is back in the familiar confines over the Texas Association of Private and Parochial Schools state basketball tournament this week.
It marked the Lions' first trip to state since their runner-up finish in 2019 during head coach Jeff Clarkson's first year at the helm and a chance to hoist the program's first TAPPS title since 2017 — a season that capped a run of six consecutive state championships.
Dating back to 2010, Prestonwood captured seven state titles over an eight-year span — a prolific stretch defined by names like Julius Randle, Zach Peters, Schnider Herard and Justin Webster.
Junior Jalen Shelley and his teammates have been striving all season to potentially etch their names alongside the great teams in Lions history.
Shelley is wrapping up his first season on the Prestonwood hardwood, building off an all-district sophomore year at Frisco Lone Star and a productive offseason that bolstered the 6-foot-7 wing's stock as one of the top players in the country for the 2024 class.
Shelley is tabbed as the nation's No. 24 prospect among high school juniors, per ESPN, and has generated interest from a who's who of college programs, including Texas Tech, TCU, Texas A&M and Alabama. He has backed up that hype throughout his junior season, guiding Prestonwood to a 26-6 record, an unbeaten district championship and a 12-game winning streak following Friday's state semifinal win against Trinity Christian-Addison.
In this week's student-athlete profile, Shelley reflects on his transition to playing at Prestonwood, the influence of his older brother, and how the avid gamer spends his downtime off the court.
SLM: Congrats on getting to the state tournament. With Prestonwood going unbeaten since the start of the new year, reflect on the past month-and-a-half with the team and what do you feel has been clicking so well for you guys during this stretch?
JS: With the team being brand new, I knew there would be a lot of bumps in the road just getting used to the environment and playing together. Overtime, what made us click so well was just building a relationship on and off the court. Our team is so close and get along really well.
SLM: With it being your first season at Prestonwood, how much has your role changed compared to last season as a sophomore at Lone Star?
JS: This year is a lot different from last year, because I’m not considered a young guy anymore. I had to step up in my game and become more of a leader on the court.
SLM: What has it been like developing chemistry on and off the floor with so many new teammates, several of whom are capable of filling up the stat sheet just like yourself?
JS: It’s been a real task working together to try and figure out each other’s strengths and weaknesses. What made us jell so well was our communication and trust.
SLM: You see it on the walls of the gym every day, but there's a lot of history within the basketball program at Prestonwood. What does it mean to have helped contribute to the resurgence of the program as one of the top teams in the state?
JS: It means a lot that we are carrying on a legacy created by some great teams. It would be great having our picture hung up right next to some great teams from the past.
SLM: Think back over the course of your basketball career. What would you say is your most memorable bucket?
JS: My most memorable bucket happened last year, when we were playing Brad Beal Elite in a must-win game to qualify for Peach Jam, and I had a break-away dunk after we made a run to extend the lead. I felt some feelings that I’ve never felt before after that dunk — I was so hyped.
SLM: Are there any basketball players you look up to or pattern parts of your game after?
JS: One player I look up to is LeBron James. LeBron is a guy I look up to on and off the court. He has inspired me so much and I feel like there will never be another LeBron.
SLM: You've got an older brother who has been through this process of playing high school sports at a level and being recruited as such. What kind of influence has Jason been on your growth over the years?
JS: What I’ve learned from my brother the past few years is that nothing is ever guaranteed. People change and things change, and there will be ups and downs. I have definitely learned that nothing will come easy.
SLM: For as much time as you devote to basketball, how do you spend your time off the court?
JS: I’m a big gamer off the court, so If I’m not getting shots up or asleep, I will probably be playing Call of Duty.
