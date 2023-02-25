Jalen Shelley

Prestonwood Christian junior Jalen Shelley helped lead the Lions to an unbeaten district championship and a trip to the TAPPS state basketball tournament.

 Photo courtesy of Steve Sickman

The Prestonwood Christian boys basketball team is back in the familiar confines over the Texas Association of Private and Parochial Schools state basketball tournament this week.

It marked the Lions' first trip to state since their runner-up finish in 2019 during head coach Jeff Clarkson's first year at the helm and a chance to hoist the program's first TAPPS title since 2017 — a season that capped a run of six consecutive state championships.

For continued news and coverage on the local sports scene, follow Matt Welch on Twitter. Email him with sports story suggestions at mwelch@starlocalmedia.com.

