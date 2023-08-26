MURPHY—Friday’s season opener between Plano East and Rowlett featured a back-and-forth first half, with each team trading blows.
The second half was a different story.
At halftime, Plano East coaches were talking about making a couple of subtle adjustments that could make a difference during the final two quarters and that proved to be the case.
Leading 20-14 at the break, the Panthers reeled off 28 unanswered points in the second half to pull away for a 48-14 victory at Kimbrough Stadium.
Plano East did not punt during an efficient first half, netting a pair of touchdowns and two field goals to stake it to a six-point lead, and that carried over into the second.
The Panthers got the ball first and quickly marched 56 yards in seven plays, with six of those coming on the ground, capped by a 8-yard touchdown run by Desmond Smith that extended the advantage to 27-14 less than three minutes into the half.
The Rowlett offense had been able to match Plano East for much of the first half, but it was a different story in the second.
The Panthers defense set the tone from the start on the Eagles’ first drive of the third quarter, stuffing a run for a three-yard loss in what led to a three-and-out.
The offense went right back to work, needing only five plays to move 60 yards.
Smith, who had nine carries for 86 yards, ripped off his longest carry of the night, a 21-yarder that saw him slice through the Eagles defense all the way to the end zone, to push the lead to 34-14.
Plano East forced another three-and-out and the offense then embarked on a drive that essentially put the game away.
With the heat and the natural drain of the game taking its effect, the Panthers went on a grueling 11-play, 76-yard march that took five minutes off the clock.
Quarterback Drew Devillier, who was 17-of-24 for 194 yards, completed four straight passes to move the ball near midfield. The Panthers then went back to a ground game that racked up 247 rushing yards, with seven consecutive runs, capped by a 2-yard scoring plunge from Andrew Earls to blow it open at 41-14 on the opening play of the fourth quarter.
With the outcome no longer in doubt, the coaches agreed to a running clock in the final frame, but Plano East was not quite finished.
The second string picked up where the starters left off, with quarterback Jackson Hays hitting Jesse Barron for a 39-yard touchdown pass midway through the fourth to provide the final 48-14 margin.
The first half had started much like the second, with Rowlett going three-and-out. A bad snap led to a failed fourth-down attempt that set Plano East up deep in Rowlett territory, and three plays later, Smith was in the end zone on a 7-yard run for a quick 7-0 lead.
But in the early going, the Eagles had some answers.
Though sophomore River Kirkuff had gotten the start at quarterback, senior Andrew Ellison came in for the second series and had the hot hand, completing 6-of-7 passes on his first drive, including a 16-yard scoring strike to Devin Gray to tie it at 7-7.
The Panthers came right back, with Devillier finding Joshua Palma for a 15-yard touchdown pass, but the Eagles were not going away.
On fourth and inches from the Plano East 10, Rowlett went to the air and the decision paid off when Ellison hit Joseph Brocks in stride for a 10-yard touchdown pass to even it once again at 14-14 with 10:38 left in the first half.
The Panthers regained the advantage on a 32-yard field goal by Justin Simmons and then defensive back Braylon Coleman made perhaps the play of the game, picking off a pass and returning it 41 yards all the way to the Rowlett 23 and that led to a 42-yard field goal from Simmons that made it 20-14.
The Eagles tried to respond, moving 51 yards in 12 plays to get down to the Plano East 24 in the final minute of the second half, but the Panthers defense held to preserve the lead going into the break.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.