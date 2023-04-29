Although it may not be by design, the Plano West tennis team is beginning to corner the market on Class 6A mixed doubles championships of late.
For the third time in the last four postseasons, the Wolves exited the state tournament with a gold medal in mixed doubles, with senior Anirudh Reddy and sophomore Emma Thoms continuing the program's springtime success following a first-place finish over two days of action from the Northside Tennis Center in San Antonio.
West previously won the mixed doubles bracket at state in 2019 (Caden Moortgat and Emma Gener) and 2022 (Summer Shannon and Dmitri Goubin).
"Each year, we're going to look at what our best opportunities might be to possibly win a state title or get to state, as well as regionals and what could help us next year," said Morgen Walker, West head coach. "We sit down, look at a lot of stuff and make a game plan to accomplish those goals the best we can. It just so happens that it has worked out well in mixed these last few years."
Part of those plans included pairing up Reddy and Thoms, two of West's top singles players from the fall season. Although it wasn't a combination that Walker had experimented with prior, it didn't take long for that duo to flourish.
"When you get along really well and have fun with your teammate, it's pretty easy to establish that chemistry," Walker said. "Then, it's just a matter of building that trust to where you know this person is able to do this shot while I've got to handle this shot. It works out. They have a lot of fun together and it has been fun to watch them grow and develop as a team since January."
That connection translated to the postseason, where Reddy and Thoms won mixed doubles titles at the District 6-6A and Region I-6A tournaments before an unbeaten run through state. The duo picked up wins over Round Rock Westwood's Aditya Paravasthuramesh and Simryn Jacob (7-6(4), 6-4) and Beaumont West Brook's Michael Li and Michele Li (6-4, 6-2), followed by Wednesday's 6A final win over Houston Memorial's Egor Morozov and Kat Lowy(6-3, 3-6, 6-3).
"It was just the intensity and energy level. It's just a matter of remembering who you are and how you're supposed to play," Walker said of his group's response during the third set.
The longtime West head coach felt that Reddy was the top player in the mixed doubles draw and that he "played as advertised." Reddy, a key piece in the Wolves' 2021 state championship lineup, now adds a spring state title to finish off his decorated career at West.
"He's certainly going to be missed. He really took on that leadership role from Day One, from the conversations we had over the summer as we learned some kids wouldn't be back for various reasons," Walker said. "He just told me, 'I've got this, coach.' He's pretty much done it. I think our younger kids really look up to him and see him on the court as a player and how hard he plays and how he leads in practice."
As Reddy graduates, Walker will look to players like Thoms to take the reins as West tries to build off its regional quarterfinalist finish during last year's fall season.
"She needs to not be satisfied with the two gold medals she has right now. She needs to be striving for more," Walker said. "Next year as a junior, she'll be one of the older kids on the team and she'll need to step up and take some of the younger ones under her wing and teach them."
Allen duo takes second
For the third consecutive year, Allen had representation at the spring state tournament. The Eagles' trip to San Antonio included some hardware as well, with senior Tejas Ram and junior Noah Hakim finishing as the 6A runners-up in boys doubles.
"I'm super elated for those guys. Obviously the goal for those guys was to get there and try to win it, and really that's been the goal since the fall ended," said Justin Quest, Allen head coach. "Those guys wanted to play together and they pretty much did all spring and had some great results. They got a little better each day and for them to get that far, while having some chances to win in that final, I'm very proud of them."
A productive doubles pairing from the fall, Ram and Hakim teamed up in the spring for the first time but managed to best all comers leading up to state with both district and regional championships under their belts.
The Eagles needed to conjure some resilience in their semifinal tilt against The Woodlands' Eli Sam and Carson Moore, rallying from a 6-3 first-set loss to win the next two frames 6-4, 6-4 to advance to Wednesday's final. Allen showed a similar resolve the following morning opposite The Woodlands' Jose Luis Perez Castillo and Emilio Lopez Del Olmo, bouncing back from a 6-1 loss in the first and winning the second stanza 6-3.
"They battled back. The Woodlands threw us a bit of an opening and their energy kind of went down," Quest said. "We keyed off that and our guys did a great job with their energy. They went out and snatched that second set. I felt like things were looking good."
Quest noted that Ram and Hakim had a 2-1 lead in the third set before a Highlanders duo making its third consecutive appearance at state re-established control en route to a 6-2 win to clinch the title.
It marked the first state medal for either Allen player, two cornerstones in the Eagles' fall lineup during a run to the regional finals. For the past four years, that group has included Ram, an immediate contributor at the varsity and top singles player for the Eagles' past three 5-6A championship runs.
"The guy is a consummate teammate. He does what he's asked and always there," Quest said. "He's been super respectful to me his entire four-year career. He contributed the moment he stepped in as a freshman. He stuck with the program all the way through and was 100% for the Eagles. He's going to be sorely missed."
As the Eagles regroup for next fall, players like Hakim and junior Chelsie Son, who finished as a state quarterfinalist in girls singles, will look to keep Allen among the area's elite as the program seeks a fourth straight district title.
"Chelsie had chances to win and she knows that. I'm looking to having her another year," Quest said. "She has been our leader on the girls side both on and off the court and it's going to be up to her and Noah to rally their teammates and help keep this program at the level it has been at or better."
