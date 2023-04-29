West tennis

Plano West senior Anirudh Reddy, pictured in previous action, concluded his high school career as a state champion in mixed doubles alongside sophomore Emma Thoms.

 By Matt Welch | Star Local Media

Although it may not be by design, the Plano West tennis team is beginning to corner the market on Class 6A mixed doubles championships of late.

For the third time in the last four postseasons, the Wolves exited the state tournament with a gold medal in mixed doubles, with senior Anirudh Reddy and sophomore Emma Thoms continuing the program's springtime success following a first-place finish over two days of action from the Northside Tennis Center in San Antonio.

Allen tennis

Allen senior Tejas Ram concluded his high school career as a state runner-up in boys doubles alongside junior Noah Hakim.

