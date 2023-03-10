It took the Prestonwood Christian boys soccer team 13 years to capture another Texas Association of Private and Parochial Schools state championship. The memory of this one will likely last a good bit longer.
That the Lions were playing for a state title was an expectation the program had from the onset of their 2022-23 campaign — a pursuit that led to an unbeaten 18-0-1 record by season's end, culminating in a win over San Antonio Central Catholic on penalty kicks, 5-4, in the TAPPS Division I state final on March 1 in Round Rock.
Head coach Todd O'Neal said that when Prestonwood operated at full strength that it was tough to find a weak spot throughout its lineup — outscoring opponents on the year, 77-8.
But the Lions had anything but a full deck heading into their matchup against Central — rostering just 12 players for the championship match, meaning the team only had one sub.
Prestonwood knew in advance that a shorthanded postseason roster was a possibility, with six players electing to go on mission trips as part of the private school's Minimester — something O'Neal heralded as "one of the best things that (Prestonwood) does."
"I've seen kids' lives get transformed by going on these trips," he said.
O'Neal said he first learned of those players' decisions back in November, early into the fall portion of the team's season. He put off finding out the information so as not to put any pressure on the players in making the choice.
The commanding nature of Prestonwood's regular season afforded opportunities to divvy up minutes throughout the lineup, and O'Neal and his staff remained upbeat that his team would continue to excel into the postseason.
But with each round, the Lions' depth took a hit.
In the regional round against Houston St. Thomas, a 3-0 victory, senior Troop O'Neal suffered a torn ACL. Just three days later on Feb. 28, the Lions' state semifinal win over San Antonio Antonian, a 2-0 win, ended on a bittersweet note as an altercation in the match's closing moments led to a pair of red cards — one for a player on each team — that knocked another piece of the Lions' arsenal out of the equation for the state final.
"One of their guys tackled one of my center-mids. It was a foul and the ref called it," coach O'Neal said. "But their player jumped up and boot-stomped my center-mid's calf. One of my center backs was probably 6 or 7 yards away, and when he saw him stomp on his teammate, he went over and pushed him off. He was sticking up for his teammate, but the ref gave both of them red cards."
The incident narrowed the Lions' roster to just 12 players opposite a deep, talented Central team — coach O'Neal estimated that the Buttons had around 26 players and were making substitutions every five to 10 minutes during the final without any drop-off in play. Prestonwood had to soldier on with just one reserve, backup goalkeeper and freshman Trott O'Neal.
"It was just surreal that we won, but I'll be honest and say our mentality across the board, it felt like we lost," coach O'Neal said. "It put us headed into the state championship game against what we knew would be a very good opponent with just 12 guys, and the 12th guy is the backup goalkeeper."
Prestonwood did what it could to tune up beforehand, from ice baths to NormaTec equipment to "pounding water like there's no tomorrow," according to coach O'Neal. But the wear-and-tear of a semifinal with just a 13-player roster, coupled with a turnaround of less than 24 hours and playing in humid conditions made fatigue inevitable.
"It was rough. We kind of ran out of gas about halfway through the first half and gave up some opportunities but held our ground," coach O'Neal said.
Despite fatigue and cramping throughout the match, Prestonwood played Central to a scoreless draw through regulation and overtime. Coach O'Neal noted that the Lions didn't alter their defensive scheme even with the team's limited depth, crediting senior captain Michael Constant for helping organize the back line.
"He's the best leader I've ever had on any team. He's very self-sacrificing and servant-hearted," coach O'Neal said. "He does not have quit in him. He's very intelligent and although we were without two guys who normally start in the back for us, we had the great liberty of telling those backups that whatever Michael says, do it."
It was enough to will the Lions through 100 minutes of scoreless soccer — on the year, 12 of Prestonwood's 18 wins came via shutout — and stake the balance of the TAPPS Div. I state championship on a round of penalty kicks.
Consider it a full-circle moment of sorts for the Lions, whose 2022 playoff run was dashed in the regional round in a shootout loss to John Paul II.
Coach O'Neal noted that he's a believer in the mental side of penalty kicks and a willingness to embrace that kind of pressure. The head coach had an idea of which players would be able to step up should a shootout come into play, but one name that he didn't anticipate during the final was his son, Troop, sidelined by a torn ACL.
Troop doubles as the kicker for Prestonwood's state runner-up football team and the recent injury had put aspirations of kicking in college in limbo while also hampering the midfielder's availability for the state tournament. But during the second overtime against Central, coach O'Neal recalled being approached by his oldest son.
"He comes up behind me and was like, 'Dad, if this goes to PKs, you have to let me take a PK.' I was like, 'Troop, no. That's out of the question,'" he said.
But Troop persisted. He switched into his No. 10 uniform, which was ironically being worn by Trott, in lieu of the younger brother's goalkeeper attire, and borrowed cleats from the teammate who was red-carded in the semifinal — coach O'Neal noted that those cleats were a couple sizes too big.
"He then asks our trainer if he can tape his knee up," coach O'Neal said. "He says that he can but he's not sure if it'll help much, but that he could. He wasn't sure it's necessarily a good idea."
And when it came time for the coach to ask his players who wanted to take part in the shootout, Troop's hand was the first in the air.
"I asked him, 'Are you sure?' He said, 'Yes dad, I swear,'" coach O'Neal said.
Although Prestonwood had its first PK blocked, the team converted its next four tries with senior Abram de Armas, Constant, sophomore Cruise Hildebrand and Troop O'Neal all finding the back of the net.
"It was actually a really good PK," coach O'Neal said of his son's kick.
Central went 4-of-5 as well, forcing sudden-death rounds. Prestonwood sophomore Jack Jones converted his attempt, and the Buttons' counter was stuffed by junior goalkeeper Caleb Harris to secure the state title, 5-4.
"[Harris] is a really good shot blocker but was a little down on himself for not stopping any of their prior kicks," coach O'Neal said. "We were telling him that he had guessed right on all five. Going into that sixth one, he guessed right again and made the save. Everybody went bananas."
The Lions captured their first state title since 2010, with Constant, de Armas, Jones and junior Benjamin Baldwin named to the all-tournament team. Constant and de Armas were among four players who finished the season with at least nine goals scored for Prestonwood, led by 18 from junior Aitor Scholl and 16 from Hildebrand. Troop O'Neal was in tops in assists with 17 for the year, while Harris contributed to 11 shutouts in goal.
"In this day and age, I think there are a lot of very talented players that underestimate the importance of mental toughness," coach O'Neal said. "They've all worked really hard all year, they really dug deep and even though the look on their faces was tired and not having enough in the tank, they just continually believed and dug deeper for more and more effort."
Coach O'Neal noted that two of the players who were out of the country on a mission trip were able to communicate via text to get word of the Lions' championship victory. And once those players returned home, they were greeted at the airport by a handful of their teammates to celebrate.
The good times may just be getting started for Prestonwood, too. The Lions will graduate just six seniors from their 2022-23 roster.
But they'll have quite the act to follow.
"When we won and everybody was going crazy, I initially started to run with them but then hung back and just wanted to sit back for a second and watch them lose their minds," coach O'Neal said. "It's so awesome. I don't know if it gets any better than that — watching kids who have worked so hard achieve something that, certainly over the course of those last few days, I'm not sure many thought they could do it. But they did."
