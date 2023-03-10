Prestonwood soccer

The Prestonwood Christian boys soccer team finished off an undefeated 2022-23 campaign with a Texas Association of Private and Parochial Schools Division I state championship.

 Photo courtesy of Steve Sickman

It took the Prestonwood Christian boys soccer team 13 years to capture another Texas Association of Private and Parochial Schools state championship. The memory of this one will likely last a good bit longer.

That the Lions were playing for a state title was an expectation the program had from the onset of their 2022-23 campaign — a pursuit that led to an unbeaten 18-0-1 record by season's end, culminating in a win over San Antonio Central Catholic on penalty kicks, 5-4, in the TAPPS Division I state final on March 1 in Round Rock.

