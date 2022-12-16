District 6-6A play in boys basketball tips off Friday.
It is shaping up to be a battle to the finish line. Six of the eight teams have winning records with Coppell and Lewisville each having won 14 games. Lewisville is off to an impressive 12-3 start.
But of course, everyone is looking up to Plano.
Defending 6-6A champion Plano authored one of the area's more captivating stories of the 2021-22 season, posting a perfect 32-0 record during the regular season. The Wildcats won their first outright district title in 16 years before advancing to the area round of the playoffs.
Plano should still mount a worthy title defense in 6-6A, despite a stylistic change to funnel more offense through the interior duo of seniors Justin McBride and Nikk Williams. The Wildcats are young in the backcourt, but the versatility of their two interior anchors — both of whom can space the floor, handle the ball and make the extra pass, in addition to providing a two-way presence in the paint — has the reigning 6-6A champions rounding into form at the right time with recent wins over state-ranked Frisco Memorial and Frisco Liberty.
But the Wildcats will have their share of challengers for the top spot in the district, including just a few miles away with Plano East holding down the No. 23 state ranking in 6A, per the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches, amid a surging start of their own.
The Panthers entered the week at 14-1 and fresh off a convincing championship win at the C.W. Jackson Cedar Hill Lions Club Tournament. East is leaning on a talent-rich junior class that has already produced numerous 20-plus-point scoring outings throughout the rotation. Junior Jordan Mizell earned tournament MVP honors in Cedar Hill and teams with fellow juniors Isaiah Brewington, Jon Tran and Xavier Miller as part of a deep, balanced cast of contributors for an East squad hungry for its first playoff appearance since 2016.
And don't sleep on Plano West, which has already shown signs of improvement under second-year head coach Jeremy McFerrin. The Wolves rode a four-game win streak into their district opener, including an 80-52 blowout of Amarillo Tascosa that produced a program-best 47 points scored by sophomore Jaylen Lawal — no small feat, given the talent West has produced.
Senior Omari Burnett has provided strong complementary scoring for the Wolves, while junior Xavier Wilcox already has a game under his belt where he made 11 3-pointers. West is seeking its first postseason berth since 2019.
Coppell faced an uphill challenge coming into this season following the graduation of 12 seniors from last season's bi-district finalist team, including Ryan Agarwal, who has received playing time in six games this season for the Stanford Cardinal, and Naz Brown, who has appeared in three games for Oklahoma State.
But fifth-year Cowboys head coach Clint Schnell has pushed all of the right buttons.
Sophomore Jeremiah Brown made the game-winning 3-pointer with four seconds left last Saturday to lift Coppell to a 61-60 victory against Class 5A's No. 5 Killeen Ellison to earn first place in the Pflugerville Holiday Classic. The Cowboys followed that up with a 50-47 victory against Denton Braswell to improve to 14-3.
Junior Arhan Lapsiwala -- just one of five Cowboys with previous varsity experience -- was named the most valuable player of the Holiday Classic after averaging 14 points in six games played that week, including 20 against Ellison.
Coppell is red hot, having won nine straight games to improve to 14-3 overall with a No. 18 ranking in the latest TABC 6A state poll.
Lewisville is off to just as good of a start. The Farmers came into Tuesday's home game against Byron Nelson fresh off a 75-42 rout of Mesquite to improve to 12-3. Senior Tre'Lin Green scored eight points but played impeccable defense and set up the offense well. Junior Rakai Crawford had 17 first-half points in a game in which Lewisville made 11 3-pointers.
Senior Adrian Banks and junior Princeton Green can also light it up from the field, while senior Jameer Lewis is a standout defensive player for a Farmer squad that averages 63.8 points per game while giving up 51.8 points per contest.
Hebron has experienced some ups and downs to begin this season as the Hawks are 6-6 with victories against state-ranked Atascocita (Class 6A's No. 21), Dickinson (6A's No. 24) and Richardson (6A's No. 12). Five of Hebron's six losses have come by less than 10 points.
The Hawks have had balanced scoring, including from senior Jaden Clemons, who has received interest from several Ivy League schools, in addition to senior center Isaiah Dixon, sophomore guard Ashton Toney, junior Cam Mennsfield and senior shooting guard Reed Pope.
All of the aforementioned players have had to step up in the absence of senior and North Texas signee Alex Cotton, who is sidelined until at least January with a wrist injury. Cotton averaged 17.1 points and 4.9 rebounds per game last season, on his way to being named the District 6-6A offensive player of the year.
Marcus is coming off back-to-back 20-plus win seasons, but there is change for the Marauders—starting at the top. Longtime Flower Mound assistant Matthew Wright was promoted to head coach following the departure of Marcus alum Shane Rogers.
The Marauders are a young and inexperienced team, returning just four players after losing nine seniors from last season's team to graduation.
Entering last week, Marcus was 7-6 on the season. Junior Naeem Cornett is the top scorer at 11 points per game while junior Dyson Dudley leads in rebounding at 4.5. Also shining has been 5-5 sophomore guard Jayden Ramnanan, who earned all-tournament honors at the Carlisle-Krueger Classic.
Wright's old team, Flower Mound, is in search of its first winning season in three years. The Jaguars are off to a 3-14 start.
Senior power forward Josh Lowe and sophomore point guard Chase Leslie have provided an offensive spark, having scored 16 and 13 points, respectively, in a recent 62-53 victory against Rio Grande City.
When all is said and done, Hebron is the early favorite to win the district title, though several other schools should be in the mix.
Projected playoff teams
David Wolman
1. Hebron
2. Plano
3. Plano East
4. Coppell
Matt Welch
1. Hebron
2. Plano
3. Lewisville
4. Plano East
