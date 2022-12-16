Plano basketball

Plano senior Justin McBride and the Wildcats are the defending District 6-6A champions.

 By Matt Welch | Star Local Media

District 6-6A play in boys basketball tips off Friday.

It is shaping up to be a battle to the finish line. Six of the eight teams have winning records with Coppell and Lewisville each having won 14 games. Lewisville is off to an impressive 12-3 start.

For continued news and coverage on the local sports scene, follow Matt Welch on Twitter. Email him with sports story suggestions at mwelch@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments