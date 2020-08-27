After coaching the previous four seasons at Lovejoy, Zack Smith had all but finalized a move down south for the next chapter of his career.
In line to return to coaching in the Round Rock area — a place where the longtime defensive coordinator has plenty of experience after helping launch the Cedar Ridge football program in 2010 — Smith made the drive and was on the job for about a week before an unexpected opportunity came about back in the Metroplex.
“I actually went down there and was there for a week and then coach (Todd) Ford got the job up here (at Plano as head coach),” Smith said. “That was right when all the COVID stuff was hitting, so I came back up because my wife and kids still lived in Melissa. I came back up over the break and he offered me the job.”
It was an offer to resume the defensive coordinator role that Smith had held for the past decade under Ford, with the two having worked together at both Cedar Ridge and Lovejoy.
“I’ve worked with him for 10 years now and he’s a great man to work for,” Smith said. “He was in a great place and it also meant not having to move my family down to Round Rock again. All those weighed in on the decision and I ultimately decided to stay up here.
“… He’s the type of guy you want to work for as a defensive coordinator, especially with him having the extensive offensive background that he has. He basically says, ‘This is your job. You take it and run with it.’ He expects a lot out of you but he also gives you room to make decisions and do the things you need to do on the defensive side to be successful.”
Putting that into practice has been the focus for Smith and the rest of Plano’s defensive staff as the new coaching regime continues its transition during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. As Smith embarks on the 20th year of his career — having also coached at Denison and in the college ranks for Texas A&M-Commerce, Austin College and Kansas Wesleyan — the 2020 offseason has been all too unique in acclimating the Wildcats to a new style of defense. That change hasn’t necessarily been a deterrent, however.
“With the way everything has been, we’ve had a lot more meeting time than ever with all the Zooms,” Smith said. “I think right now we’re in pretty good shape. I was talking with coach Ford the other day and said that we have about 98% of our defensive playbook installed, which we would have never been able to do in a normal timeframe.”
A process that initially began virtually was at last put into practice on the football field in June when the Wildcats were able to begin working with their new coaches in person. The UIL’s allowance of an extra 60 minutes of instruction per day during strength and conditioning workouts helped accelerate the installation process for the Wildcats, who are learning a new defensive system and all that encompasses.
“We talk about everyday being three things on defense — playing fast, physical and causing turnovers,” Smith said. “We have a standard of playing full speed for seven seconds and that standard can’t ever waver. Our kids are starting to understand that now and seeing that we’ll need all-out effort.”
Embracing a “turnover mentality” has been at the forefront of Smith’s expectations for the Wildcats as they prepare for the 2020 season. He said they’ve continued to sharpen that focus through a turnover circuit during workouts — something the coach hopes will breed an aggression toward making plays happen.
Some of the players instrumental in that effort have been seniors Gavin Brand and Dylan Davis, who Smith said will help anchor Plano’s linebacker corps. Up front, Smith lauded the energy of junior defensive lineman David Smith and the potential exuded in the secondary by junior Jermaine Jamabo.
Smith said the Wildcats will base out of a 4-2-5 under his watch but noted that Plano’s personnel makes it possible to mix in alignments with three down linemen, which helps disguise coverages as well.
“We may look like a 3-4 but in actuality it’s a 4-2-5 or a 4-3,” Smith said. “We have some capabilities of moving some things around — it just boils down to what’s best for our kids and what puts them in the best position to make plays.”
Smith was also encouraged by the Wildcats’ depth on defense, something he plans to make use of during the season.
“Our philosophy is we’re going to try and play as many as we can to help keep guys fresh, especially on the defensive line,” Smith said. “We want to keep those guys fresh and have a multitude of packages to get other guys on the field.”
The Wildcats hope that pays off in their move to District 6-6A this season, where they look to snap a two-year playoff skid amid a field that includes Lewisville ISD and Coppell, plus rivals Plano East and Plano West. Beforehand, Plano can begin fall practices on Sept. 7 before scrimmaging Rockwall-Heath on Sept. 17 and opening the 2020 season Sept. 25 against McKinney.
