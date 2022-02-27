FRISCO -- Last season, the John Paul II boys basketball team watched its bid for back-to-back Texas Association of Private and Parochial Schools state championships go up in smoke at the hands of rival Bishop Lynch.
The Cardinals get their chance at redemption on Friday with a trip to the 6A state title game on the line.
On Saturday, John Paul booked its fourth consecutive trip to the state semifinals after rolling past Fort Worth Nolan 69-39 as part of a regional playoff quadruple-header held at Rock Hill High School.
The Cardinals anticipated a deliberate pace from the Vikings and endured just that as Nolan worked 75 seconds off the clock before attempting its first shot on Saturday. John Paul countered with a 19-3 run to begin the ballgame, promptly taking the Vikings out of their comfort zone.
"They had a long first possession. I was a little upset at my guys for allowing them to control that," said Dan Lee, John Paul head coach. "We came down and scored real fast, then got them sped up and forced some misses, and next thing you know it's 19-3 and we're off and running."
FINAL: John Paul II 69, Fort Worth Nolan 39Wire-to-wire win for the Cardinals, who opened up a 19-3 lead and never looked back. RJ Jones scores 18 in the win, Liam McNeeley adds 16 (punctuated by the fastbreak dunk below) and @JPIIHoops is headed back to the state semifinals. pic.twitter.com/Ro9rYu6fyK— Matt Welch (@MWelchSLM) February 26, 2022
Junior RJ Jones was the catalyst, scoring 10 of his game-high 18 points in the first quarter on his way to all-tournament MVP honors. The sharp-shooter did his damage in roughly three minutes of game time, effortlessly firing away from long range and finishing multiple baskets in transition as John Paul dialed up the pace.
"When [Jones] gets hot, he gets really hot," Lee said. "That helped us get going and it opens things up for the other guys -- Liam (McNeeley) starting rolling, then Gabe (Warren) and Eli (Obaseki)."
The Cardinals never let the lead get back into single digits, despite a small push by Nolan between the second and third quarters that saw John Paul's margin trimmed to 10 points at 35-25. The Cardinals responded with a 24-5 run to make it 59-30 and effectively put the game out of reach.
While Jones helped set the tone, adding four steals on the other end of the floor, John Paul also got 16 points from McNeeley, a standout sophomore also named all-tournament, and 14 from Obaseki, a senior who helped stem the Vikings' mid-game push with a pair of third-quarter 3-pointers.
Warren added nine points, punctuated by a fourth-quarter sequence where the junior tossed a fast-break alley-oop to Obaseki, promptly stole the ball and then finished a euro-step dunk to send the Cardinals' half of the gymnasium into a frenzy.
Methodical as the Cardinals were on Saturday, dissecting Nolan with its ball movement, the highlights are still there for a team ranked No. 2 in the state by the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches.
"It's an evolving process. I think we've come a long way since November and our first game," Lee said. "It's evolving and we're basically just playing one senior. The young guys are really blending together and getting that chemistry going. They feed off each other and a lot of the time it has been different guys doing different things each night."
The Cardinals now get to see if that progress is enough to improve on last season's finish, when Lynch ousted John Paul in the state semifinals in a 58-54 upset. That rivalry will renew at 6:30 p.m. Friday at Waco University High School after the Friars secured their semifinal bid following a 53-48 victory over Prestonwood Christian on Saturday.
The final game of the day's regional slate, the Lions were unable to build off a pair of district wins over Lynch -- surrendering a 21-7 run in the first half and playing catch-up for the rest of the evening.
"It's the old adage of it being hard to beat a team three times. To their credit, they stepped up," said Jeff Clarkson, Prestonwood head coach. "... We had some opportunities all throughout the game but just couldn't make that one shot."
The Lions trailed by as many as seven points in the first half but managed to chip away, drawing even early in the third quarter at 27-27 thanks to some hot perimeter shooting from senior Vinny Sigona. But each time Prestonwood appeared primed to regain control, Lynch mustered a timely response behind either Logan Epes (25 points), Brice Davis (13) or Braxton Teal (nine).
Epes was dialed in from beyond the arc, draining five 3s in the win. He also had a hand in a back-breaking sequence for the Lions, who pulled within 45-44 with 2:30 remaining in the fourth quarter following a basket by senior Nate Stafford. Prestonwood looked to have stopped Lynch on a cleverly timed inbounds heave down the floor moments later, only for Epes to soar in and score on a put-back through contact for an and-one that restored a two-possession lead for the Friars, 48-44.
"Each time it got a little harder for us and they've got a great coach. At the end of the game, it just comes down to making shots and they made shots at key times," Clarkson said. "We had our opportunities and got some open looks. There were some back-and-forth strategic things going on and they just made several plays at the right time."
Sigona scored 19 points in the final game of his decorated Prestonwood career, complemented by 10 points from junior Coco Escheik and eight apiece from CJ Wilson and Stafford. The Lions will graduate their entire starting five from Saturday's regional playoff.
"I'm super proud of this senior group. It's an amazing group that won a lot of games at PCA," Clarkson said.
Lady Cardinals book rubber match
As the John Paul boys prepare to head south later this week, they won't be alone. For the second time in three years, both the private school's boys and girls basketball teams qualified for the state tournament.
Moments before the Cardinals authored their 30-point blowout of Nolan, the Lady Cardinals used a third-quarter blitz to turn away perennial power Argyle Liberty Christian for a 58-43 victory on Saturday to secure their spot in the state semifinals.
John Paul held just a 27-18 lead at the half, a margin mostly built on a plethora of free throws taken by the Lady Warriors after working their way into the bonus with 2:40 remaining in the first quarter. Ten of Liberty's 18 first-half points came from the line and Jadyn Fife, who scored a game-high 22 points, was the only Lady Warrior to record a made field goal through two quarters.
"It was tough. Ten of their 18 points at the half were from the line and we just had to stop giving those points to them," said John Griffin, John Paul head coach. "We had to adjust to the officials and play straight-up basketball. We stopped reaching and they did a good job handling that on defense."
Griffin noted that the Lady Cardinals have been a third-quarter team all season and that held true on Saturday, opening the second half with a 20-3 run propelled by some scorching outside shooting from junior Lydia Cooke-Wiggins. She knocked down four 3-pointers in the third quarter alone on her way to a team-high 16 points.
"I talked to her the other day and let her know that we were going to need her and that she needed to take over when it was time," Griffin said. "She was waiting and primed to just let it fly out there."
Junior Taylor Haggan added 16 points of her own, as well as 10 rebounds, to help send the Lady Cardinals back to the state semifinals. Both Haggan and Cooke-Wiggins received all-tournament selections following the game, with the latter named MVP.
Much like the John Paul boys, the Lady Cardinals will also draw Lynch in a state semifinal set for 2 p.m. Friday at Waco University. The district rivals split their regular-season series with Lynch claiming a 51-40 win on Jan. 21 and John Paul returning the favor on Feb. 8 with a 59-51 victory.
"We've played teams like Amarillo, (Denton) Braswell and (Frisco) Memorial. We've played lots of tough teams and if we just come in with the same mindset we had against those teams, it's going to be tough to beat us," Griffin said.
FINAL: John Paul II 58, Argyle Liberty Christian 43@LadyCards_Bball blows this one open in the 2nd quarter behind a 20-7 3rd quarter. Big games for Lydia Cooke-Wiggins (16pts, 4 3s) and Taylor Haggan (16pts, 10 rebs) to help send the Lady Cards to the TAPPS state semifinals. pic.twitter.com/u0SxG9hgec— Matt Welch (@MWelchSLM) February 26, 2022
