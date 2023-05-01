Plano West softball

Plano West senior Brooke Hilton, right, had a big night at the plate on Tuesday to help the Lady Wolves top Plano 6-2 for their third straight win.

 By Matt Welch | Star Local Media

On the heels of a District 6-6A championship, the Plano West softball team didn't slow down during the bi-district round of the playoffs.

The Lady Wolves scored a two-game sweep of Prosper, winning contests of 13-3 and 10-8, to secure a spot in the area round for the first time since 2019.

