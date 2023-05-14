John Paul II sophomore Samantha Ennin entered the Texas Association of Private and Parochial Schools' state track and field meet on May 6 as the defending champion in both the long and triple jumps.
By day's end, Ennin not only defended her titles in both events, but did so in historic fashion.
Ennin soared to a pair of record-breaking marks, becoming the first female athlete in TAPPS state history to post a long jump of more than 20 feet (20-1) and a triple jump of more than 40 feet (40-10 3/4).
Both jumps were personal-record marks for Ennin, who helped lead the Lady Cardinals to a second-place finish in the 6A team standings.
Ennin's gold-medal efforts on the runway were only part of an otherwise busy day at the state meet, held at Hewitt's Panther Stadium. She competed in five events overall and medaled in each one—in addition to the long and triple jumps, Ennin took second in the 200-meter dash (25.54) and third in the 100 dash (12.06), and she also ran the anchor leg of John Paul's second-place 4x100 relay alongside junior Sydney Kitler, senior Gianna Reny and sophomore Caitlin Mullenix.
Ennin was fittingly named TAPPS Female Athlete of the Meet. In this week's student-athlete profile, she reflects on her historic performance at state, John Paul's big year on the track, and the influences who have helped her development into the top track athletes in all of TAPPS.
SLM: Congrats on your performance at state. To PR in both the long jump and triple jump, what made those jumps at state feel different from your other meets this season?
SE: I knew this was the biggest meet of my school track season and tried my best to remember what I had been practicing, and I put all of my training to work. But most importantly, I put trust in myself as I knew that if my mind was right, all would fall into place.
SLM: You broke two TAPPS state records in the process. What does it mean to have that distinction?
SE: When I heard the news, I was extremely excited and immediately thanked God for giving me the opportunity to glorify him in this way. I'm honored to be the first girl in TAPPS to have jumped that far.
SLM: You set quite the bar for yourself as a freshman. How do you feel like you've developed as a track athlete over the past year now that you're a sophomore?
SE: Freshman year was kind of the turning point in my track career. Before that, I had my headset on developing myself as a basketball player. So after my freshman season went well, I decided to put more time into track and became more focused on what sport I truly wanted to pursue in college.
I picked track and quickly began learning what it truly meant to be a fully committed track athlete.
SLM: To be as busy as you were at state with five different events, how do you go about recovering your body in between competitions?
SE: In between events, I make sure to get off my feet and hydrate, hydrate, hydrate. I do this because I do not want my legs to have to use up any extra energy by walking around unnecessarily, and I want to make sure that my body has enough hydration to withstand all the heavy sweating I am doing.
SLM: You helped lead John Paul II to a state runner-up finish. What have you enjoyed most about being part of this year's track team at JPII?
SE: I love being a part of JPII's track team because we are truly a family. We go through highs together and we go through lows together, but at the end of the day we always have each other's backs and want to see each and every one of us succeed.
The coaches and teammates that I have met through this team have become some of the closest people to me and I plan to always keep them as a part of my life.
SLM: How long have you been running track and what gravitated you to the sport?
SE: I have been running track as a secondary sport for about four years, but I only started taking it seriously and consistently training last year.
SLM: Who have been some of the biggest influences on your development as a runner and jumper?
SE: Some of the biggest influences I have had on my development as a runner and jumper are my coaches, coach (Jeff) Jackson, coach (Kadeshia) Parnell, and coach Kenny (Roseman). If it wasn't for coach Jackson throwing me into the jumps on my first meet as a freshman, I would have never been introduced to what has become my passion.
Additionally, coach Jackson has shown me what it means to be a hard worker who focuses on trusting the process and making every day count because the fundamentals matter.
Coach Parnell has taught me what it means to persevere and do what it takes to win, she's shown how important it is to believe in myself and be positive at all times.
Coach Kenny, my outside-of-school jumping coach, has shown me how to not just jump but to compete. He has given me the tools to be a strong athlete who believes in my abilities and trusts my training enough to believe that I have the ability to excel at all levels.
And most importantly, my mom, because she has taught me that if I want to be great at something I can't just sit around and wait for it to happen. I have to get up and put in the work to achieve my goals—and because she has driven me to many, many practices.
Get the Plano Star Courier in your inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.