Samantha Ennin

John Paul II sophomore Samantha Ennin medaled in five events and broke a pair of TAPPS records at the state track and field meet.

John Paul II sophomore Samantha Ennin entered the Texas Association of Private and Parochial Schools' state track and field meet on May 6 as the defending champion in both the long and triple jumps.

By day's end, Ennin not only defended her titles in both events, but did so in historic fashion.

