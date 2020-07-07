An abbreviated 2019-20 school year produced just one playoff appearance at Plano East, whose girls basketball team qualified for the postseason for the fourth consecutive year — matching the longest streak in program history.
The Lady Panthers did so behind a new head coach in Jessica Linson and a rotation mostly comprised of freshmen and sophomores. State-ranked early into the season, East’s girls found their groove over the back half of district play by winning six of their final seven regular-season games before advancing to the area round of the playoffs for just the second time since 2013.
An overtime loss to state-ranked Harker Heights, a game East led inside the final minute of regulation, spelled an end to the Lady Panthers’ run. East’s last third-round appearance came in 2001 and opportunities to match that feat should be there in the coming years with the Lady Panthers returning their entire starting five the next season.
Just as East’s girls extended their playoff streak to four years, the Panthers’ boys basketball team had its aspirations of halting a four-year postseason drought go down to the final night of the regular season. One of the most senior-heavy teams in Plano ISD, East mounted a second-half charge during district play to pull within one game of Plano Senior heading into its regular-season finale.
The Panthers rode the efforts of players like alums Evan Williams and Malik Russell to win three of their final four games of the season but ultimately fell short of catching Plano to force a play-in game for the district’s last postseason spot.
Efforts at returning to the playoffs in football and volleyball fizzled as well. Despite winning their district opener over McKinney Boyd in dramatic fashion on a last-minute touchdown scored by senior quarterback Dylan Hayden, the Panthers battled injuries and inconsistency throughout a six-game losing streak to close out a 1-9 campaign. On the volleyball court, East took its lumps versus a loaded 9-6A slate and managed a 1-11 finish under first-year head coach Cathy Manderson.
The Panthers fared a bit better on the cross country circuit, producing a state qualifier for the fourth consecutive year. Alum Grant Wilcox led the pack, winning a district championship and later placing 12th at the state meet. Wilcox fueled an East team that fell one point shy of capturing a district championship, edged by Prosper in the final standings, 53-54.
Wilcox was among the East athletes to monitor during track season as well. Ditto for senior Trey Jones-Scott, who had the district’s top time in the 100-meter dash, while sophomore Tiriah Kelley impressed in her early-season sprints.
The East boys were deprived a chance at defending their district track title as one of several springtime sports whose 2020 campaigns were abruptly halted by the COVID-19 pandemic. The Panthers had hopes of making a push toward a playoff berth in boys soccer, as did the school’s baseball and softball teams — both of which flashed potential during their abbreviated campaigns.
East will start anew in 2020-21, tasked with wading through another rough-and-tumble district after being realigned to 6-6A with Lewisville ISD and Coppell.
Five Athletes Who Helped Define Plano East’s 2019-20 Athletics Year
Trey Jones-Scott, Football
Jones-Scott was a workhorse for the Panthers during his senior campaign, finishing the year as the team’s leading rusher (709 yards) and receiver (418 yards). Out of the backfield, Jones-Scott logged six touchdowns and averaged 5.2 yards per carry, and tacked on team-high marks in both receptions (33) and receiving touchdowns (four) as well.
Taylor Haggan, Girls Basketball
The contributions were widespread for the Lady Panthers in 2019-20, deploying an all-underclassman starting five that fueled a run to the area playoffs. Haggan’s emergence as a freshman was key in that push, leading East in both scoring (8.7) and rebounding (5.3) on her way to 9-6A newcomer of the year honors.
Grant Wilcox, Cross Country
Wilcox made the most of his last run with the Panthers’ cross country team, winning an individual 9-6A championship and qualifying for the Class 6A state meet for the second consecutive year. Wilcox ran a season-best 15:09.7 to finish 12th at state and will continue his running career at Oklahoma State.
James Stautler, Boys Soccer
The Panthers had aspirations of a last-ditch push toward a playoff spot before the COVID-19 pandemic spelled an end to the season. Stautler helped put the program in contention with a senior campaign that merited co-offensive player of the year honors out of 9-6A. He scored eight goals and logged three assists.
Carson Armijo, Softball
Although Armijo’s senior campaign was cut short by the pandemic, the UCLA signee had strung together one of the most impressive power-hitting seasons of any player in the area. When the season was put on hold, Armijo was hitting .458 and had already clubbed seven home runs for an East squad hungry for its first playoff berth since 2017.
