Bragging rights won’t be the only thing on the line Friday when Plano East and Plano renew their rivalry on the basketball court.
As the District 6-6A standings continue to shuffle, the Panthers and Wildcats have positioned themselves right next to each other following wins on Tuesday for both schools’ boys and girls programs.
On the girls side, the Lady Panthers are closing in on their first district championship since 2008 following a busy start to the week that featured wins over Marcus (65-22) and Flower Mound (51-30) on Monday and Tuesday, respectively. Juniors Ada Anamekwe, Tiana Amos, Donavia Hall and sophomore Taylor Haggan all finished in double figures against the Lady Marauders, with Hall and sophomore Tania Amos doing so the following night against Flower Mound.
Tuesday’s victory over the Lady Jaguars upped East’s district record to 11-0 and three games ahead of second-place Plano. Only three games remain on the conference schedule, meaning the Lady Panthers are assured no worse than a split of the 6-6A title.
A win at 7 p.m. Friday on Plano’s home court can make it an outright district championship for East.
It’s an added incentive for a Lady Panther team that already owns a 41-37 victory over the previously state-ranked Lady Wildcats back on Jan. 5.
As East maintained its perch atop the district standings, Plano tumbled as low as fourth place before rounding into form behind five consecutive wins, including back-to-back double-digit victories over Hebron (50-36) and Lewisville (49-34) to climb back into second place.
On Tuesday against the Lady Farmers, 10 different players scored for Plano, led by nine from senior Amaya Brannon, as the Lady Wildcats submitted a stifling defensive performance to limit Lewisville to just three points in the second quarter to take control of the ballgame.
Defense was at the forefront on both sides when East and Plano met last month, with the Lady Panthers eying their first season sweep of the Lady Wildcats since their 2010-11 campaign.
Meanwhile, Friday’s winner on the boys side could go a ways towards determining an eventual playoff team out of 6-6A. The Panthers and Wildcats are part of a four-team logjam for the final two postseason spots in the district.
With Coppell (8-1) and Marcus (7-2) leading the way, Lewisville and East are tied at 5-4 for third place followed by Plano and Hebron, who are gridlocked at 4-5 apiece for fifth.
After closing out the first half of the district schedule with losses to the state-ranked Cowboys and Marauders, the Wildcats have elevated their play by avenging two early-season losses against Hebron and Lewisville to climb back into the 6-6A playoff race.
On Tuesday, Plano posted its highest scoring performance since Nov. 28 in a 70-60 home victory over the Farmers fueled by a combined 47 points from their backcourt of juniors Xavier Williams (18), Makhi Dorsey (18) and senior Jackson Hamilton (11).
The Wildcats will try to avenge another setback on Friday when they travel to East, which cruised past Plano to the tune of 70-43 back on Jan. 5. The Panthers are 3-3 since, claiming the inside track on a playoff spot thanks to back-to-back wins over Plano West and Flower Mound over the past week.
On Tuesday against the Jaguars — a team whose previous six district games were all decided by five points or less — East was in command from the start in posting a 54-35 victory that saw Flower Mound limited to single digits in three separate quarters.
The Panthers’ sibling backcourt of junior Brandon Hardison and senior Deuce Hardison combined for 29 points to pull even with Lewisville for third place in the standings.
East is in search of its first playoff berth under head coach Matt Wester and first as a program since 2016. The Panthers were in contention down to the wire last season before ultimately finishing behind Plano for the last postseason berth in 9-6A.
Friday’s contest tips at 7 p.m. at East.
Elsewhere in the district…
• Plano West was outgunned in head-to-head meetings against Marcus on Tuesday. The Lady Marauders picked up their first win since Nov. 21 following a 66-56 verdict against the Lady Wolves courtesy of 24 points from junior Olivia Frederick to combat 18 from West sophomore Monica Marsh. The Marcus boys, meanwhile, bounced back from Friday’s loss to Coppell with a 68-44 victory over West. Senior Terrance Sanders was the lone Wolf in double figures with 12 points, while junior Christian Weddington erupted for 20 for the Marauders.
• The win keeps the Marcus boys one game back of Coppell, now needing a slip-up by the state-ranked Cowboys to draw even in the race for the 6-6A title. Coppell didn’t oblige on Tuesday, using a big second half to outlast Hebron, 66-56. The Hawks led 34-21 at the break before being blitzed for a 25-8 third quarter from the back-to-back district champs, who finished with four players in double figures. Junior Ryan Agarwal led the way with 18 points while senior Ezekiel Onoviron scored 15 for Hebron.
• The upset of the night transpired moments before the tipoff of the Coppell-Hebron boys game, as the Coppell girls shocked Hebron, 50-49. Behind a combined 30 points from India Howard (18) and Chloe Hassman (12), the Cowgirls extended their winning streak to three after a 1-7 start to district play. The loss was Hebron’s third in four games with the former state-ranked squad now in fourth place in the district at 6-5.
