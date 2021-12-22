John Paul II junior Taylor Haggan imposed her will in the paint on Friday to help the Lady Cardinals get the better of Fort Worth Brewer, 60-52.
The Lady Cardinals’ first-year forward double-doubled in the win by scoring 20 points and grabbing 12 rebounds to help her team, ranked No. 3 among 6A private schools by the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches, improve to 17-5 on the year.
“It felt good. In my head, I was just thinking that we had to win by all means necessary,” Haggan said. “Even if it’s not me scoring, I had to help my team with rebounds and whatever else I could.”
Haggan was named Athlete of the Week after receiving 40% of the online reader vote. Also up for consideration were Kaelyn Hamilton (McKinney North), Maria Husain (Coppell), Mackenzie Nolan (Prestonwood) and Kaden Stuckey (Plano).
Did you know?
SLM: What has it been like adjusting to John Paul II and getting used to new teammates and a new coaching staff?
TH: It’s been a big change but a good one. Everyone here has been very welcoming and they’re all really helpful when it comes to both basketball and things off the court.
SLM: You were playing big minutes in big games as a freshman at Plano East. How much has the game changed for you as a junior?
TH: It feels a little bit slower. I’m not always in a rush or panicking, plus I’m much more confident in myself. I can take my time to do things, know plays and be a leader.
SLM: Was there anything that you added to your game during the offseason?
TH: I’ve been working on my conditioning a lot. I’m been doing a lot of running, so I’m starting to run the floor a lot for fast breaks and things like that. With my conditioning, that helps me get steals on the press as well.
SLM: You come from an athletic family — your dad, Mario, played football and your mom, Tanika, played volleyball. What gravitated you to basketball?
TH: To be completely honesty, when I was younger, it was because I didn’t make the soccer team. Basketball was just the next sport up.
SLM: Who is an athlete that you look up to?
TH: Erica Wheeler. I really like her story. She had a pretty decent college career but went undrafted in the WNBA but eventually got picked up and ended up being the [All-Star] MVP in 2019. She’s been great in the league ever since and that’s a big inspiration.
