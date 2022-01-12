The Lady Panthers began the new year in commanding fashion with district wins over Flower Mound and Plano to fortify their first-place standing in 6-6A.
Anamekwe has been a key contributor all throughout her varsity career and she remained so in those two victories. She averaged 16.5 points, 6.0 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 6.5 steals per game.
Anamekwe was named Athlete of the Week after receiving 41% of the online reader vote. Also up for consideration were Makhi Dorsey (Plano), Jules LaMendola (Coppell), Sam Basson (Lovejoy) and Michael Niemann (Wakeland).
Did you know?
SLM: Of all your production last week, averaging 6.5 steals per game is pretty impressive. What goes into that defensive mentality to create those opportunities?
AA: It's all about being focused. I know the offense will come, but for me defense is what I really work on. Defense is all heart, it's all you. You give 110% on defense and take pride in not letting them get past you. And if that happens, you've got to do better. It's all about working to be better so you can achieve what you want to achieve.
SLM: You've showcased that hustle ever since you were a freshman on varsity. Is that the way you have always approached basketball?
AA: That's always been my mindset. I wasn't a natural basketball player, but I was an athlete. I want to use that athleticism to my advantage. You can be athletic, but it takes heart to be an athletic defender. If you're going to stay in front of someone trying to get by you, it becomes a mind game. You've just got to put your heart and mind into it and stay focused, and that's how I've always played.
SLM: What has it meant to be part of this resurgence for the Plano East girls basketball program?
AA: It's been a roller coaster. My first couple seasons were a little rocky, but through that adversity I've had to keep a strong head both for myself and my teammates. I've got to remind myself that I'm not just doing this for me -- I have a team that's along for the ride with me. You've just got to put your all into the game, and that's how I represent myself and this program.
SLM: What got you into basketball?
AA: I've done swimming, dancing and I'm actually a black belt in taekwondo. I didn't really find basketball, it more or less found me. It wasn't even on my mind, but once the game found me I fell in love with it. It became something I loved and wanted to continue doing, and each year I kept getting better and developing my skills. It's something I love and something that makes me happy and strong-minded. I apply myself on the court and in the classroom.
SLM: Who have been some of the biggest influences on your development as a player?
AA: My AAU coach (Coach Lou). I've only had one coach outside of high school. My parents pushed me to continue -- there were times as a kid when I wanted to quit, but they helped me keep going. It helped me overcome some demons and learn about facing what's in front of you. My coaches, my parents and even coach Richardson keep pushing me. Our motto is 'press forward' and that's something I keep in my mind all day.
