The Plano boys soccer team's resurgent postseason now includes a trip to the Class 6A state tournament, and senior Cristian Cifuentes came up big during Plano's run through the Region I-6A tournament over the weekend.
Cifuentes scored the first two goals of the Wildcats' 3-1 victory over El Paso Eastlake on March 8 and, less than 24 hours later, netted the game-winner in Plano's 2-1 overtime victory against Keller.
Cifuentes was named Star Local Media Athlete of the Week after receiving 49% of the online reader vote. Also up for consideration were Sophia Pehr (Frisco Wakeland), Brennan Bezdek (Frisco Wakeland), Walker Polk (Coppell) and Sami Hood (Allen).
Did you know?
SLM: What did it mean to make such an impact in helping send your team to the state tournament?
CC: It's a big win for me. I arrived from Colombia four years ago and this is very important to me. I'm fighting for this, a state championship and regional championship. It means a lot to help out like this, and I do it for my team. They're my family.
SLM: What went into attempting a bicycle kick to score the go-ahead goal against Keller?
CC: It's really difficult. I just remember seeing the ball go up and something inside told me to do it. Do it right now, because this for a chance to go to state. I just tried for the bicycle and was really fortunate to make it.
SLM: What is that moment like afterwards once you see that ball cross the goal line?
CC: It felt so good. Just being able to enjoy it with my team and do something like that not just for our high school but all the schools in Plano. It's a great feeling.
SLM: How would you describe the bond you have with this team?
CC: This team is a really good one for me. They're my family. In Colombia, I liked playing there, but I love playing here.
SLM: What has your experience been like playing soccer at Plano?
CC: I've grown so much here. It's so much more professional here. Just something like the fields -- in Colombia, it's just grass with one ball and one ref per game. Everything here is just so much more professional.
For continued news and coverage on the local sports scene, follow Matt Welch on Twitter.
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
Captain Marty Nevil works as a Fire Inspector/Investigator with the Celina Fire Department. She has been in public service for 20 years, a career interest that began when she took a forensic psychology class in college.
For the first time, Little Elm ISD has been honored with the Best Communities for Music Education designation from The National Association of Music Merchants Foundation. The foundation is in its 23rd year of recognizing schools and districts from across the country, and this year, Little El…
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.