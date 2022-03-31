The Plano boys soccer team won its first playoff match in 10 years in last week's bi-district victory over Denton Guyer, and senior Henry Huffstetler had plenty to do with the victory.
Operating in goal, Huffstetler recorded eight saves in the win, including a pivotal stop on a Guyer penalty kick that swayed the shootout in Plano's favor.
Huffstetler was named Star Local Media Athlete of the Week after receiving 41% of the online reader vote. Also up for consideration were Erik Barr (Frisco Reedy), Kori Ballard (Frisco), Jackson Vesper (Little Elm) and Taylor Spitzer (Allen).
Did you know?
SLM: Friday's win was Plano's first in the playoffs in 10 years. What did it mean to be part of a milestone moment like that?
HH: It was a lot of fun. I think me and the whole team just had a lot of fun being out there. Winning that PK shootout, those can always go either way, but it felt really good coming out on top.
SLM: You had quite a hand in the victory, especially with the save in the shootout. How do you approach defending a penalty kick?
HH: Whenever each PK shooter comes out, I try and talk to them a little bit and just try to get in their head. But in all honesty, a lot of it comes down to just trying to guess right each time when they shoot it. There's a lot of luck that goes into it.
SLM: Even prior to the playoff win, it's been a strong season for Plano. What do you attribute to the success your team has had this season?
HH: This team clicks really well together. We work together on and off the field and we've got each other's backs like a family. Everyone on the team is really close and we feel like we've got a good chance to do something special here.
SLM: There's a lot of senior leadership on this team. What kind of influence does that leadership have on the how this team plays?
HH: This team has a lot of leaders on and off the field. It's about keeping everyone motivated every time and keeping the entire team with a positive mindset.
SLM: How long have you played soccer?
HH: My whole life. I've always wanted to be a goalie. Whenever I was little, maybe around first grade, I just wanted to be a goalie for some reason. I always liked watching them on TV and I think becoming one was kind of my destiny, so to speak.
SLM: At some point during this playoff run, you'll play your final high school match. What will you take away from your time at Plano?
HH: It's been so much fun. The main thing I'll take away is how much I've enjoyed all of this. This is just my first year playing with them, and with it being my senior year it's been such a great experience. I've grown so close with this team.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.