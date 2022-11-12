Prestonwood VB

Prestonwood Christian's volleyball team captured the TAPPS 6A state championship on Saturday, sweeping rival Bishop Lynch in three sets.

 By Matt Welch | Star Local Media

WACO -- After falling just two set wins shy of a state title last season, the Prestonwood Christian volleyball team left nothing to chance in Saturday's TAPPS 6A championship match.

It didn't matter that the Lady Lions were playing a team that had already taken them to five sets earlier in the season or an opponent they were seeing for the third time this year.

Macaria Spears

Prestonwood sophomore Macaria Spears fires a shot at the Bishop Lynch defense during Saturday's TAPPS 6A state championship match.
All-tournament team

From left to right, Prestonwood junior Jadyn Livings, sophomore Macaria Spears, sophomore Gillian Pitts and junior Mikala Young were named to the TAPPS 6A all-tournament team.

For continued news and coverage on the local sports scene, follow Matt Welch on Twitter. Email him with sports story suggestions at mwelch@starlocalmedia.com.

