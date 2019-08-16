Plano West brought about some déjà vu for members of the area volleyball scene last weekend, sweeping its way to a second straight title at the Nike ASC/LISD Classic in Carrollton.
The victory was an emphatic one, as the Lady Wolves failed to drop a set over the course of their 6-0 run through the tournament. Even Class 5A power Lovejoy, runner-up at the state tournament a year ago, couldn’t pose much of a challenge, falling by scores of 2-0 (25-16, 25-13) in preliminary play and getting swept again in the gold bracket final (25-14, 25-21).
The result was no surprise for West head coach Justin Waters, who said he took advantage of a soft tournament field to continue tuning a powerhouse lineup that counts multiple Division I commitments among its stars.
“With all the pieces we have on the roster and with a bunch of quality players who can play different positions, it was kind of my job to take advantage of kind of the lower-level teams and put out lineups and kind of mess around with it each set. … It was more of just kind of a learning experience, I guess you could say,” Waters said.
The Lady Wolves raked in the superlatives for the tournament as well, with seniors Iman Ndiaye and Jill Pressly taking home MVP and Offensive MVP, respectively, junior and Tennessee transfer Morgan Carter earning the Defensive MVP award and fellow junior Ashley Le splitting top setter honors with Lovejoy sophomore Averi Carlson.
Carter’s play in the semifinal and final of the tournament earned her the award, Waters said, as junior Lindsey Zhang played the majority of the event up to that point but bowed out in favor of Carter after some trouble in the serve-receive game.
The competition between Carter and Zhang, Waters said, is an example of the depth available to the coach and his willingness to ride the hot hand regardless of the athlete’s experience, talent or collegiate destination.
“That’s kind of with every position with how talented my roster is. … If someone struggles, I have the talent to put in a new face,” he said. “If that new face is producing, then it’s kind of their job to lose at that point.”
With the six wins in Carrollton, the Lady Wolves ran their season-opening winning streak to seven games (West also took down Hebron in a midweek matchup prior to last weekend’s tournament). The program has dropped just one set, as the Lady Hawks edged West, 25-22, in the third set of the teams’ match before falling in a clinching fourth game, 25-8.
This iteration of West is likely more talented than last year’s group, which made the state semifinals, thanks to the return of stars like Pressly, Ndiaye and Le and the arrival of transfers Carter and former Prestonwood Christian standout Noelle Piatas. Still, Waters knows his club has to avoid the same kind of letdown it was forced to power through in the middle of District 9-6A play a season ago.
“I think they’re just a lot more focused this year. They’re disappointed with how last year turned out and the fact that we didn’t feel that we truly got beat in the semifinals – that we beat ourselves,” Waters said. “Our players were really nervous in that semifinal, and it really showed in how they played.
“Going into this year, we’re really focusing on just team chemistry and everyone getting along and pushing each other hard in practice, because, in all honesty, no one’s job is safe.”
The Lady Wolves could potentially meet Texas Girls Coaches Association’s No. 3 team in The Woodlands at this weekend’s Allen Texas Open, which would be the school’s strongest test to date. However, Waters has circled two dates on his own calendar – on Tuesday, 2018 state champion Flower Mound will travel to Plano West for a high-profile non-district matchup, and Southlake Carroll will also make a trip to Plano on Sept. 3.
“Those are two good opportunities to really show and prove that we’re ranked where we need to be,” Waters said. “I was kind of unsure about a lot of the teams going into the preseason. … It seems like Flower Mound is clicking just like they were last year, so I think there is a little more hype around that match. I think whoever comes out on top in that one, it’s going to be a statement win.”
