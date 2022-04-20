Marcus' Awesome Burnett finished second overall at the Region I-6A tournament, held Monday-Tuesday at Tangle Ridge Golf Club in Grand Prairie. As a team, the Marauders placed second and qualified for state.
GRAND PRAIRIE -- The Region I-6A boys golf championship was decided on the final hole Tuesday afternoon at Tangle Ridge Golf Club. And in those high-stakes quarters, it helps to have the defending regional champion on your side.
Plano West senior Matt Comegys sewed up a regional repeat for the Wolves, sinking par on the course's 18th hole to help West outgun District 6-6A rival Marcus by one stroke on Tuesday. The Wolves not only repeated as regional champions, but Comegys defended his individual regional title after finishing atop the leaderboard for the second time this postseason.
"They're excited. They talked about it a lot in the hotel last night and over dinner," said Joe Cravens, West head coach. "They wanted to get out and come back and prove that they could play pretty well today."
The Wolves had plenty of motivation for Tuesday's final round of play given how Marcus had performed the day prior. Through one round of play, West stared down a nine-stroke deficit after totaling a day one team score of 300 versus the 291 carded by the Marauders. Four of Marcus' five golfers finished Monday having hit either even or under par.
"It took a lot of work from yesterday. Our kids came back and responded real well," Cravens said. "I was excited to see how they played today. We sat down and talked about it for a while and felt like we took too many chances yesterday, so we just talked about being more patient and letting the golf course come to us."
The Wolves shaved 11 strokes off their total from Monday, carding the only sub-290 round of any team at the tournament. West totaled a 289 between its top five golfers on Tuesday with Comegys, the defending district and regional champion, setting the tone.
Comegys held a one-stroke lead over reigning Class 6A state champion Kaelen Dulany of Keller, 68-69, after Monday and finished the tournament with a 139. That was good for five strokes ahead of the second-place tie between Marcus' Awesome Burnett and Richardson Pearce's Preston Stout. Comegys won both the 6-6A tournament last month and the Region I-6A tournament last year at Tangle Ridge.
"Matt is a pretty good player and it seems like he can pretty much play in anything," Cravens said. "He has a lot of pride and puts a lot of time into this. That's a kid who is going to do a lot of great things."
The Marauders were a worth adversary, however.
Spectators who spent the afternoon refreshing the tournament's live scoring saw the constant ebb and flow atop the leaderboard between West and Marcus, who alternated first and second place all throughout Tuesday's final day of play.
"I probably should have been checking it more, but I definitely checked the scores a lot over those last three holes because it was getting real close," Cravens said.
In addition to Comegys, the Wolves' regional lineup included Ethan Fang in fourth place (75-70, 145), Alex Huang in 16th (78-74, 152), Davis Miller in 21st (79-74, 153) and Jayden Song in 49th (80-82, 162). Comegys, Huang and Song are returners from the Wolves' state-qualifying group last season, which amounted to an eighth-place team finish in 6A competition.
West has a chance to add more hardware to its 2022 campaign May 9-10 at the 6A state tournament, held at Legacy Hills Golf Club in Georgetown.
"I'm excited. I think we have a lot of kids who can go pretty low, and if they can get off to a good start, I feel like we can be pretty dangerous. I have high expectations for us," Cravens said.
West will be joined by Marcus, which qualified its boys team for state following Tuesday's second-place finish. Burnett paced the Marauders' regional showing, winning a second-place playoff hole against Stout.
Burnett carded rounds of 73 and 71 for a 144 on his way to a silver medal, joined by teammate Kenneth Melendrez (74-73, 147, seventh place) in the top 10. The Marauders were also represented by Sam Pampling in 12th (75-75, 150), Jack Kash in 16th (71-81, 152) and Trevor Algya in 21st (73-80, 153).
The top three teams and top three individual finishers not on qualifying teams all advance to state.
Rounding out the team field was Frenship, which outlasted Jesuit in a playoff hole to determine the region's third team qualifier, while Keller's Dulany, Daniel Choi and Stout all earned individual spots.
One rung below sat McKinney Boyd's Hunter Millsap, who tied for seventh place after logging rounds of 75 and 72 for a 147. Millsap headlined a sixth-place team finish for the Broncos, whose postseason included a 5-6A championship.
Six strokes behind Millsap was teammate CJ Mooibroek, whose 153 was good for 21st overall. Other Boyd golfers in action included Jake Bendetti in 40th place (83-77, 160), Cole Waymire in 53rd (85-79, 164) and Evan Kugle, who withdrew on Tuesday after carding an 82 on day one.
Prosper's LT Harris and Little Elm's Jackson Vesper represented their respective 5-6A programs at regionals as well. Vesper, the individual 5-6A champion, carded a 156 on scores of 74 and 82, good for 31st overall, while Harris finished in a tie for 40th place (77-83, 160).
