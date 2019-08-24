As the 2019 football season approaches, the Star Local Media sports staff will be checking in with area coaches to discuss topics ranging from their outlook for their respective seasons and how they celebrate victory to what they consider the most notable part of their summer.
Last up is Plano West football head coach Tyler Soukup, who was handed the keys to a floundering Wolves team in February and will look to snap an 0-26 drought in his first season at the helm of the program.
What excites you the most about this upcoming season?
Soukup: Seeing how strongly our foundational beliefs have taken hold. I am excited to see how hard the kids compete.
What is the biggest challenge facing your team?
Soukup: Emotionally overcoming past disappointment. I am hopeful that our young men will be able to cope with the disappointment that comes within each football game so that we can compete for four quarters.
What is your ideal team identity?
Soukup: I’d love for our kids to embrace a mindset of exceptional effort and constant growth. I hope that our parents and community can watch us this season and be energized by our young men’s effort and appreciate that they will be a better football team each week.
What do you look for in a leader?
Soukup: Tough kids who love to compete and get excited each and every time they have a chance to put it on the line.
What was the most notable thing you did this summer away from coaching?
Soukup: My family and I went to Gulf Shores for a few days. Lots of family went to celebrate my brother-in-law’s wedding. We had a great time with family.
Was there any one thing you wished you had done more of this offseason?
Soukup: Spent more quality time with my family.
What is your go-to pregame ritual?
Soukup: A little quiet time. Find a spot in the stadium and look over the call sheet once more and try to visualize what’s going to happen.
What’s your favorite way to celebrate a win?
Soukup: Hug the kids, the coaches and my family. I’ve learned to enjoy the wins far more than I did when I was young. There is a tremendous amount of satisfaction in knowing that our team performance made so many kids happy.
Who’s your hero?
Soukup: My wife, Lana. She is the rock of our household with three boys ages 14, 12 and 1. She keeps everything rolling while also being a teacher and a coach.
