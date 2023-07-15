The end of one chapter gives way to the start of another, and such is the case as teams around the state begin preparations for the 2023-24 school year.
For the third straight year, Lewisville ISD and Plano ISD ran it back alongside Coppell in District 6-6A, producing more quality athletics from some of the most prominent programs in the state.
Throughout the summer, Star Local Media will reflect on the year that was for 6-6A’s eight schools while also looking ahead to what lies in store for 2023-24 as part of its annual "Summer Questions" series.
1. Who is the preliminary favorite in 6-6A volleyball?
David Wolman: While several teams in 6-6A lost their top offensive threat from last season to graduation, Flower Mound will feature plenty of talent on the front row, and after a hot finish to the 2022 season, the Lady Jaguars will look to ride that momentum to another district title.
Flower Mound rebounded from a 10-12 start to finish the regular season on a seven-game win streak and 26-16 record, which included a five-set thriller over 6-6A champion Plano West near the end of the regular season to snap the Lady Wolves' 27-match win streak. The Lady Jaguars beat McKinney Boyd in bi-district and finished as an area finalist after a hard-fought loss to state-ranked Highland Park.
Senior outside hitter Brianna Watson is a potential 6-6A MVP candidate, while senior Catherine Young, a Villanova pledge, was a big reason why Flower Mound finished strong. Young missed time at the beginning of the 2022 season because of injury.
The Lady Jaguars has a plethora of hitters available at their disposal, including junior Watson and Young, as well as junior Audrey Jackson and sophomore Angelique St. Laurent. Junior libero Adyson DeJesus will anchor the back row for Flower Mound, which lost just four players from last season's team to graduation.
2. Who are the early MVP candidates in 6-6A volleyball?
Matt Welch: West alum Blaire Bayless was the overwhelming choice for last year's 6-6A MVP after guiding the Lady Wolves to a district championship. As she begins her college career at Pitt, that means a new 6-6A MVP will be crowned later this fall.
That goes for several other all-district honors, with only one non-senior picking up a 6-6A superlative last season—West rising junior Sophia Wei, who was voted as newcomer of the year.
Although the district's talent-rich 2023 class has graduated, the cupboard is hardly bare heading into next season. That's particularly the case with Flower Mound, who came on strong as last season progressed and could very well be right back in the district title hunt.
If that pans out, expect the versatile, hard-hitting trio of Watson, Young and Jackson—all of whom made the all-district first team—to have a hand in that effort.
And although West has some pivotal spots to fill in its lineup, the program should still return its share of experience. It'll be a different look for sure—Bayless accounted for nearly one-third of the team's total kill attempts last season—and divvying up that workload could lead to big things for a player like rising senior Kate Mansfield after tallying 192 kills and 98 blocks last season.
And while Coppell has some heavyweight names to replace after graduating Skye LaMendola and Allie Stricker, rising senior Mira Klem's versatile skill set could lead to big things for both herself and the Cowgirls next season.
3. What lies ahead in the 6-6A golf landscape?
David Wolman: For several years, it has been the Plano West boys and everyone else.
The Wolves will look to add another district title to the trophy room and qualify for the state tournament for the ninth time in the last 10 seasons. Alum Ethan Fang became the second Wolves golfer in as many years to finish in the top two at state after making a birdie on the final hole to claim second place.
Although Fang recently graduated, West has some golfers ready to fight for that top spot and lead the Wolves back to state—a list that includes senior Alex Huang, who seeks a fourth consecutive state appearance. He finished 12th overall this year, and he will again team with junior Khai Reyes, who tied for fifth at the 6-6A tournament, and junior Aryan Aerrabolu.
Marcus returns senior Awesome Burnett and sophomore Tyson Embry from this season's regional tournament team, looking to make a return trip to the state tournament for the first time since 2022.
Hebron has a bright future, with juniors Dylan Desserano and Stalee Fields leading the boys and girls teams, respectively. Desserano was a regional qualifier, while Fields won the 6-6A tournament and went on to finish in fourth place at state.
Coppell had some major holes to fill last season after losing two Div. I signees in Lauren Rios and Mia Gaboriau to graduation. However, the Cowgirls had three freshmen come in and help fill the gaps. And Alicia Bellendir, Nethra Sheri and Riya Bapna, now sophomores, did more than what was asked of them, helping Coppell to win the 6-6A tournament by a whopping 29 strokes and a third straight team appearance at state. On the boys' side, sophomore Rishab Shroff is the future of Coppell's boys golf program after he finished seventh at the district tournament his freshman season.
4. What are a few of the most intriguing bi-district matchups to look forward to in 2023-24?
Matt Welch: The first round of the playoffs seldom disappoints when 5-6A and 6-6A lock horns. Across the nine bracket sports, the two districts split their four bi-district matchups in volleyball, girls basketball, boys soccer, girls soccer, baseball and softball.
Strong showings from 6-6A in boys basketball and team tennis contributed to a 20-16 overall edge in first-round action against 5-6A.
The latest round of bi-district action added some layers to the budding postseason rivalry between Prosper and Flower Mound, who collided in the girls soccer and baseball playoffs. The Lady Jaguars had ousted the Lady Eagles from the postseason on the pitch in 2021 and 2022, but Prosper was able to score a measure of redemption with a first-round win this year prior to advancing to the regional quarterfinals.
And while Flower Mound's baseball team wound up hoisting a state title by season's end, it required plenty of resilience to survive a bi-district war against Prosper, including three games decided by a combined four runs.
One of the more eye-catching first-round results from the school year was the Lewisville football team's resounding effort against perennial powerhouse Allen. The Farmers rolled to a 43-18 victory that doubled as the Eagles' first bi-district exit since 2007.
Both programs double as the largest schools in their respective districts, increasing the likelihood that the two could very well run it back in bi-district round of the 6A Division I playoffs later this fall.
