The end of one chapter gives way to the start of another, and such is the case as teams around the state begin preparations for the 2023-24 school year.
For the third straight year, Lewisville ISD and Plano ISD ran it back alongside Coppell in District 6-6A, producing more quality athletics from some of the most prominent programs in the state.
Throughout the summer, Star Local Media will reflect on the year that was for 6-6A’s eight schools while also looking ahead to what lies in store for 2023-24 as part of its annual "Summer Questions" series.
1. Who is the projected favorite in 6-6A baseball?
David Wolman: The parity that resides in District 6-6A has created for some intense finishes. This year, Hebron won both games against Flower Mound in the final week of the regular season to earn their first conference championship since 2016.
And while the Jaguars lost their grip on the 6-6A title, it served as motivation for the postseason, as Flower Mound won its second state title.
With seven defensive starters returning, in addition to senior right-handed pitcher and TCU pledge Zack James, senior pitchers Mason Arnold and Josh Glaser, and senior designated hitter and Texas A&M pledge Adrian Rodriguez being back in the fold, Flower Mound has the experience and the firepower necessary to make another run at not only the 6-6A title but a third state championship.
Rodriguez was named the most valuable player of the Class 6A state tournament and a second-team all-area selection. Senior center fielder Sam Erickson, also a future Aggie and the Star Local Media MVP, helped the Jaguar offense to average more than six runs per game after he was moved to the top of the batting order early in the playoffs.
Hebron is entering a new era following the retirement of longtime head coach Steve Stone. Former Frisco coach Corey Farra was hired earlier this summer and he has the task of taking over a Hawks program that lost 21 seniors from last season’s team to graduation. However, Hebron will have a chance to win every time that junior Marcos Paz takes the mound. Paz held Flower Mound off the scoreboard during a 1-0 win that clinched the district title for the Hawks. He went 7-3 with a 1.69 earned-run average and 90 strikeouts in 57.2 innings.
Marcus has always been a contender, having posted six straight 20-plus win seasons. Although the Marauders lost a senior-heavy team to graduation, senior pitcher Griffin Lewis is expected to be a significant contributor again next spring.
Coppell is in a similar situation as Marcus as the Cowboys will have to reload after losing a senior-heavy team to graduation. However, senior pitcher Jake Garcia was quite the revelation. Garcia was one of the top relievers in the area and expect him to be one of the top pitchers in the district in 2024.
2. Who is the projected favorite in 6-6A softball?
Matt Welch: In recent years, defending a district softball title in 6-6A has been an uphill climb. Flower Mound and Hebron finished atop the league in 2021 and 2022, respectively, only to narrowly miss the playoffs the following season.
That speaks to the competitive climate in one of the area's premier softball districts, and that makes the looming title defense for Plano West all the more compelling. The Lady Wolves returned to prominence last spring, qualifying for the postseason for the first time since 2019 and doing so as the outright 6-6A champions.
West went on to advance to the regional quarterfinals and graduated just three players from that group—albeit two mainstays in the top third of the lineup in Texas commit Adayah Wallace and Texas A&M Commerce commit Brooke Hilton.
Replacing those contributions won't come easy, but the Lady Wolves have a talented nucleus back that should keep the team right in the thick of the 6-6A title hunt. The bulk of West's starting lineup was comprised of either freshmen or sophomores, five of whom received all-district honors, and that experience should mesh well alongside senior pitcher Carra Cleaves following an all-district campaign of her own.
Expect some familiar challengers elsewhere, however. Hebron shouldn't lack for motivation after last season's finish and the Lady Hawks have more than enough experience in their corner, led by former district MVP Lucy Crowder. Ditto for Lewisville, which graduated just two players from its bi-district finalist group.
And despite some key losses to graduation, count out Flower Mound and Marcus at your own risk.
3. Who are potential MVP candidates in 6-6A baseball and softball?
Matt Welch: After hoisting a state championship for the second time in program history, don't expect much of a drop-off from Flower Mound's baseball team next season. The Jaguars should have more than enough back to make a run at another trip to Round Rock, and that includes senior Sam Erickson.
The SLM all-area MVP was a force atop the lineup for Flower Mound during the postseason, hitting .561 over the course of 14 playoff games with four home runs, 11 RBIs and 19 runs scored. Erickson isn't alone among potential MVP candidates with the Jaguars—fellow senior Josh Glaser impressed at the plate (.325 average, 22 RBIs) and on the mound (1.23 ERA) as 6-6A's utility player of the year.
District champion Hebron graduated a strong senior class but should be stout on the mound with junior Marcos Paz back after compiling a 1.69 ERA with 90 strikeouts as just a sophomore.
The talent runs deep on the softball diamond, where some of the top players in the area reside. Lewisville senior Paislie Allen was named 6-6A freshman of the year in 2021, co-offensive player of the year in 2022 and defensive player of the year in 2023. She hit .557 as a junior with a .947 fielding percentage at shortstop and belongs right near the forefront of any MVP discussion.
Crowder already has one district MVP under her belt, earning the honor as a sophomore when she helped lead Hebron to a 6-6A title. The Central Arkansas commit hit .413 last season with a 1.37 ERA in the circle.
If West remains in the district title hunt, junior Izzy Dunn figures to have plenty to do with that. A two-time all-district selection, Dunn hit .393 as a sophomore and is a natural candidate to fill co-MVP Wallace's spot atop the Lady Wolves' lineup.
4. Who are a couple potential breakout candidates on the football field in 6-6A?
Matt Welch: Plano has plenty of experience back on defense from its bi-district playoff qualifier, but there's a key void up front with senior Jaxon Lee transferring to Frisco Lone Star. Junior David Nwabuoku saw plenty of playing time off the edge as a sophomore, tallying 21 tackles on the year and will be in the mix to help anchor the Wildcats in the trenches on that side of the ball.
Nwabuoku has already generated some Division I college interest with scholarship offers from UNLV and Tulsa, and while he has showcased plenty of potential up front, his versatility could be a big weapon for Plano this season. In addition to operating on the defensive line, Nwabuoku also took reps during the spring at linebacker and as a blocker out wide on offense.
David Wolman: Coppell has plenty of experience returning on both sides of the ball from last season’s 9-2 finish under the direction of now second-year head coach Antonio Wiley, but there is a key void under center following the graduation of Jack Fishpaw, who was co-district MVP last season. Waiting in the wing is junior Edward Griffin.
Griffin has earned high praise from his teammates and coaching staff for his performance during spring ball and summer 7-on-7. The Coppell junior was particularly sharp at the state 7-on-7 Div. I tournament in College Station, where Griffin helped to lead the Cowboys to a top-four finish.
Lewisville won the District 6-6A title last season by using a physical running game, stout defense and timely special teams. The Farmers threw the ball on just 29% of their plays but senior quarterback Ethan Terrell has the capability of pushing the ball down the field. Senior wide receiver Lamar Kerby could benefit should Lewisville attempt to be more balanced. Kerby caught a team-high 38 balls for 427 yards with two touchdowns in 2022.
