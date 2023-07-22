The end of one chapter gives way to the start of another, and such is the case as teams around the state begin preparations for the 2023-24 school year.
For the third straight year, Lewisville ISD and Plano ISD ran it back alongside Coppell in District 6-6A, producing more quality athletics from some of the most prominent programs in the state.
Throughout the summer, Star Local Media will reflect on the year that was for 6-6A’s eight schools while also looking ahead to what lies in store for 2023-24 as part of its annual "Summer Questions" series.
1. Who is the projected favorite in 6-6A boys basketball?
Matt Welch: It was an all-Plano ISD top two in 6-6A last season with Plano and Plano East finishing tied atop the standings. Although the Wildcats got the better of both head-to-head meetings against East, slip-ups elsewhere in the district pulled the two city rivals even at 12-2.
Plano made its first appearance in the regional quarterfinals since 2007, and although the team's talent-rich frontcourt of Justin McBride and Nikk Williams has since graduated, look for 6-6A offensive player of the year and rising Tyran Mason to help pick up that slack alongside rising senior Justin Buenaventura.
But while Plano has its sights on a third straight district title, East is ahead of the pack in that respect with a wealth of experience projected to return. The Panthers graduated just two seniors from last season's area qualifier, and their backcourt is loaded with 6-6A co-MVP and rising senior Jordan Mizell back alongside rising seniors Jon Tran, Isaiah Brewington, Xavier Miller and Narit Chotikavanic.
Graduating Corey Upkins hampers the team's size a bit, but rising junior DJ Hall should help fill that void after a breakout sophomore year that included 6-6A newcomer of the year honors.
East has the experience to once again contend for the 6-6A title and perhaps reach greater heights come playoff time given how much the landscape in Region I has changed since last season.
2. Who is the projected favorite in 6-6A girls basketball?
David Wolman: While several teams in 6-6A will graduate key players that recorded some of the top individual statistics in the Dallas area, Hebron will have an abundance of players with previous playing experience available at its disposal as the Lady Hawks seek a second consecutive district championship.
Hebron returns the reigning co-district MVP in senior guard Paris Bradley. Bradley poured in 14.8 points and 7.1 rebounds per game to lead the Lady Hawks to a first-place finish in 6-6A and an appearance in the regional quarterfinals. Senior 6-foot-3 forward Jordan Thomas, tabbed the No. 74 recruit in the nation for the class of 2024 by ESPN, was a double-double machine last season. Thomas averaged 12.2 points and 8.4 rebounds. Junior guard Sydnee Jones was known for her late-game heroics last season, including a 3-pointer with one second remaining to lift Hebron to a win over Coppell and clinch first place in 6-6A for the Lady Hawks.
Overall, Hebron returns six all-district honorees from last season's team that went 30-6, including seniors Micah Cooper, Nia Walker and Amaya Bell.
3. Who are some potential district MVP candidates in 6-6A boys and girls basketball?
Matt Welch: Co-MVP awards were spread among the top two players in both the 6-6A boys and girls districts, and one half of each equation is projected back for the 2023-24 season.
Although East prided itself on a balanced brand of basketball en route to last season's area playoff appearance, Mizell stood out plenty with his crafty scoring and ability to play above his 6-foot-2 frame on the glass. He led East in both scoring (12.7 points) and rebounding (6.7 boards) and will look to take the Panthers even further as a senior.
Ditto for Hebron's Bradley. She led the Lady Hawks to a district title and three-round playoff run last season, and Hebron should be in store for another big year. Bradley has helped anchor the Lady Hawks' backcourt since she was a freshman and will be entering their fourth year starting for Hebron alongside Thomas, who doubles as one of the toughest 1-on-1 matchups in the district.
There will be plenty of shots to go around for the Coppell girls next season following their run to the Class 6A state semifinals. The Cowgirls graduated four starters from that group and rising senior and all-district first-teamer Ella Spiller will be among the players tasked with picking up the slack.
Mason is in a familiar spot with Plano. The 6-6A offensive player of the year came on strong as last season progressed, and he'll be the focal point of opposing defenses with McBride and Williams now graduated.
If the Wildcats are able to once again contend for a district title, the superlatives should follow for Mason.
4. What lies ahead in the 6-6A track and field landscape?
David Wolman: Flower Mound rising seniors and twin sisters Nicole and Samantha Humphries recently announced their commitment to run track and field for Oregon.
Of course, they have one order of business left before they graduate from high school—lead the Lady Jaguars to a second state title, in addition to another trip to the medal stand for their results in the middle- and long-distance running events. Two years ago, Samantha was crowned state champion in the 800-meter run. This season, Samantha captured third place in the 1,600 and 3,200, while Nicole ran to fourth place in both events to lead Flower Mound to third place in the team standings in Austin.
Flower Mound seeks a third consecutive conference title, as does the Coppell boys.
Just a junior, Matthew Maldima enjoyed a breakout sophomore season, which included breaking school records in the 100 and boys 4x100. Running with Maldima on that record-breaking performance on the sprint relay was senior Baron Tipton, a North Texas commit in football. Tipton was also a regional qualifier in the high jump and triple jump.
Lewisville seniors Paislie Allen and Sydney Wilson seek a third consecutive trip to the medal stand in the girls 4x200, though they will have two new teammates running with them next spring following the graduation of sisters Bre'Anna and Te'Anna Harlin, who are entering their freshman season running for TCU.
