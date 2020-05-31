The end of one chapter gives way to the start of another, and such is the case as teams around the state begin preparations for the 2020-21 school year.
For many, that’ll mean making the move to a new district, and schools like Plano ISD, Lewisville ISD and Coppell are no different. The PISD trio broke away from their longtime rivals in Allen and McKinney and link up with LISD and Coppell in a revamped District 6-6A.
Throughout the summer, Star Local Media will reflect on the year that was for 6-6A’s eight schools while also looking ahead to the district’s storylines and subplots for the 2020-21 school year.
1. What are two teams whose athletic fortunes were drastically altered by the cancellation of their season by the COVID-19 pandemic?
Matt Welch: Soccer teams braved practically all of the regular season and were on the doorstep of the postseason, only for the pandemic to relegate all that hard work to thoughts of what could have been.
The Marcus boys and Flower Mound girls were two teams hit the hardest by this, as both had strung together first-place campaigns in their respective districts and had done so in a fashion that hinted that brighter pastures were ahead.
The Lady Jaguars possessed perhaps the best defense in the state, surrendering just seven goals on the year and only one over their 13 district matches. The Marauders, meanwhile, had as much offensive depth and firepower as any team in the area — evidenced with three double-digit goal-scorers and a staggering 45 goals scored in conference play, 19 more than the next-closest district foe.
Granted, getting out of Region I was never going to be easy. Heck, advancing past the first round against an equally loaded 5-6A district was bound to trigger an upset or two.
But the Flower Mound girls and Marcus boys had all the makings of a state tournament-caliber team. They’ll be formidable next year, for sure, but enough to recapture the magic they had already conjured in 2020? That’s tough to say.
2. Which sport best exemplifies the depth of 6-6A in 2020-21?
Chris Jackson: District 6-6A is challenging no matter what sport it is, but that’s especially true for girls soccer. At one point this season there were four nationally ranked teams, which was good for exactly 50% of the district.
In the end, Flower Mound (No. 4), Marcus (No. 8) and Coppell (No. 20) each finished among the top 20 teams in the country, and one could make the argument this is the best district for girls soccer in the United State and not just Texas.
Adding the Plano schools in the latest UIL realignment should make that even more true in 2020-21 when you look at what those programs bring to the table. Plano West is a perennial playoff team and has a rich history, which includes two state titles in the past 10 years and six since 2000.
This 6-6A race will certainly continue to be an exciting one these next couple of years.
3. Which 6-6A school had the most impressive athletics year in 2019-20?
Matt Welch: Flower Mound had its best year athletics year ever during the 2018-19 school year — a run that included state championships in volleyball and boys soccer on top of a myriad of other accomplishments and accolades.
Although the Jaguars didn’t hoist a state title during their abbreviated 2019-20 campaign, the success was still steady across the board. They were the only school among the eight in 6-6A to qualify for the playoffs in volleyball, football, boys basketball and girls basketball — winning at least one playoff game in three of those sports.
Flower Mound’s cross country programs both cracked the top five at the Class 6A state meet, and its girls swim team placed third at state for the second straight year.
Even in the sports that were cancelled, the Jaguars were primed for success — be it the unbeaten girls soccer team, the softball program with nearly a decade-and-a-half of consecutive playoff appearances, or the baseball team one season removed from a regional finals berth.
Lewisville ISD and Coppell dominated the landscape in 6-6A, and Plano West has a case with state runner-up finishes for its volleyball and tennis teams, plus a monster year on the wrestling mats, but Flower Mound’s consistency gets the edge here.
4. What are you looking forward to most with this new 6-6A alignment?
Matt Welch: Although the depth of girls soccer was highlighted in question No. 2, Chris could have picked any sport and I wouldn’t have batted an eye. Be it volleyball, basketball, softball or even football — despite Plano ISD’s shortcomings last year — the league is loaded with programs chalked in talent and playoff tradition. No longer are LISD and Coppell in a district where, in most sports, they battled amongst themselves for the four playoff spots, and PISD trades the Allen-Prosper glass ceiling for five schools that are formidable across the board.
That depth should lead to intriguing races for district titles and playoff spots, which should only strengthen the overall experience of participating in this conference.
Chris Jackson: There really isn’t a sport or event that stands out too far above the rest when it comes to District 6-6A, but I’m very interested to see how the basketball season shakes out. Coppell is the two-time defending boys basketball champion and has some of the best 2022
players in Ryan Agarwal, and now the road to a third consecutive crown looks a little different after Keyonte George transferred from Lewisville to iSchool of Lewisville.
