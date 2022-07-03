The end of one chapter gives way to the start of another, and such is the case as teams around the state begin preparations for the 2022-23 school year.
For many, that’ll mean making the move to a new district. Schools like Coppell, Plano ISD and Lewisville ISD, however, will share the same district for at least two more years.
The UIL's biennial realignment dealt those eight high schools an identical district make-up, again slotted into 6-6A for two more years of hyper-competitive play across all sports.
Throughout the summer, Star Local Media will reflect on the year that was for 6-6A’s eight schools while also looking ahead to what lies in store for 2022-23.
1. Using the benefit of hindsight, did the UIL get 6-6A right or do these schools belong in different districts or regions?
David Wolman: Hindsight is always 50-50, but I believe from a logistical standpoint, the UIL swung and missed.
The location of Rock Hill provided the perfect opportunity for 5-6A and 6-6A to play a little switcheroo. Highway 380 provides the perfect feed to the Dallas North Tollway. Prosper and Rock Hill can easily get to Denton Braswell, Little Elm, Lewisville and Coppell, and need to drive through Little Elm to travel to Denton Guyer.
The Plano ISD schools aren't too far away, especially compared the distances that smaller schools in the state have to travel to for district contests. But, the UIL missed a perfect chance to have a district along the 75 corridor with Allen, McKinney, McKinney Boyd, Plano, Plano East and Plano West.
2. Of the defending district champions in the eight bracket sports, how many are likely to repeat in 2022-23?
Matt Welch: As a refresher, defending outright district champions across the true team sports in 6-6A include Marcus football, Plano boys basketball, Plano boys soccer, Marcus girls soccer and Hebron softball. The trio of Flower Mound, Marcus and Plano West split the district title in volleyball, while Plano East and Coppell emerged as co-champs in girls basketball, and Marcus and Coppell shared the top spot in baseball.
The Plano boys basketball team was the only one of those programs to go unbeaten in district play, and the general competitive climate of 6-6A won't make repeats easy for any of the aforementioned teams. But there are a few that should enter the 2022-23 school year with a leg up on the field.
The Marauders should be favored once again on the gridiron with junior Cole Welliver making strides at quarterback and a cast of impressive skill players, and odds favor one of the 6-6A volleyball trio separating from the pack.
The Coppell girls basketball team is projected to return four starters from their regional quarterfinalist lineup and will be a handful for anyone in the area, while the Cowboys and Marauders should both remain strong on the diamond.
Ditto for Hebron softball, which won its first-ever district title despite starting a plethora of underclassmen. Challenging as their district may be, the Lady Hawks could be even better next season.
3. What lies ahead for these schools in the 2022-23 swimming landscape?
Matt Welch: Unlike the previous alignment cycle, the eight schools in 6-6A will share the same swimming district.
Immediate beneficiaries from the change in scenery are Lewisville ISD and Coppell, who no longer share a district with state powerhouse Southlake Carroll. In fact, the Dragons are now competing in a separate region altogether, which should open up some additional opportunities for all eight schools in 6-6A to advance athletes to state.
The Flower Mound girls, in particular, become an immediate contender for the 6-6A championship with a wealth of swimmers back from a 2021 team that finished third in Region II-6A and ninth at state. The Lady Jaguars do graduate state champion Julia Wozniak but have another state medalist in senior Halina Panczyszyn to anchor their 2022 lineup.
Flower Mound and Coppell both bring formidable boys teams to the fold as well, and it'll be interesting to see how it stacks up opposite a Plano West team that has been on a roll under head coach Allison Looney. The Wolves have won four straight district titles and took fifth as a team at state last season, and they have a pair of state qualifiers in juniors Watson Nguyen and Josemaria Romero back in the fold.
4. Which team that missed the playoffs in 2021-22 will make the playoffs in 2022-23?
Matt Welch: District 6-6A softball was among the toughest conferences in the area, so much so that 2021 district champion and state semifinalist Flower Mound wound up on the outside of the playoff picture after losing a play-in game to Marcus, which went on to make the regional finals.
History says the Lady Jaguars should bounce back pretty quickly.
Last season snapped a run of 15 consecutive postseason appearances for Flower Mound, and the Lady Jaguars still have plenty of firepower in the mix between seniors and all-Metroplex selections Logan Halleman, Landrie Harris and Katie Cantrell for the 2023 season.
Flower Mound also had a run of a bad luck in close games with four of its six district losses coming by one run, something that's unlikely to repeat.
Navigating 6-6A won't be easy — LISD bunkmates Hebron, Lewisville and Marcus should all be strong next season, too — but the Lady Jaguars will have their say as well.
David Wolman: Last year, the Coppell football team was in the playoff mix, all the way until the final week of the season. Although the Cowboys fell short of earning a second straight postseason berth after a 45-21 loss to Flower Mound, Coppell knew going into the offseason that it had some good pieces in place.
Quarterback Jack Fishpaw, now a senior, flashed his potential during district play, and was backed by a wide-receiving corps that includes junior Luca Grosoli, and seniors Carter Kincaid and Zack Darkoch, as well as senior running back Blake Robbins.
Coppell also has standouts on the defensive side of the ball. Senior defensive back Braxton Myers, a USC commit, brings excellent covering skills to the Cowboys' secondary. Senior outside linebacker Ike Odimegwu is fresh off a solid junior season in which he finished with 92 tackles and three sacks.
This year also ushers in the start of the Antonio Wiley era. Hired on Feb. 17 to take over for head coach Mike DeWitt, Wiley will look to continue Coppell's success. In three seasons as head coach, Wiley led Wichita Falls Hirschi to a 24-12 record. The Wolves went 12-3 last season and advanced to the 4A Div. I state semifinals for the second time in program history.
