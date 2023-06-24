The end of one chapter gives way to the start of another, and such is the case as teams around the state begin preparations for the 2023-24 school year.
For the third straight year, Lewisville ISD and Plano ISD ran it back alongside Coppell in District 6-6A, producing more quality athletics from some of the most prominent programs in the state.
Throughout the summer, Star Local Media will reflect on the year that was for 6-6A’s eight schools while also looking ahead to what lies in store for 2023-24 as part of its annual "Summer Questions" series.
1. What is a notable "what might have been" story from 6-6A in 2022-23?
Matt Welch: For a program that entered last season anxious to capture its first playoff berth since 2018, the Plano East football team's plight hit a heartbreaking roadblock early into its district opener against Plano, as alum Daniel Fayombo suffered a season-ending knee injury.
Fayombo was one of the area's breakout stars during non-district play, amassing 613 rushing yards over just three preseason games despite having not played football since the fifth grade. The first-year varsity standout helped pilot East to its first 3-0 start to the season since 2018.
The running back's absence loomed large as the Panthers closed out their season on a seven-game losing streak, with Fayombo still finishing out the year as the team's leading rusher despite essentially playing in just three games.
East averaged more than 37 points per game during its non-district schedule, with Fayombo's work on the ground opening up plenty of chances through the air for quarterback Drew DeVillier, receiver Rushil Patel and the offense, while also giving East a potent option to help wear down opposing defenses in the second half.
The Panthers were unable to right the ship in the district opener against Plano—an outcome that loomed large as the Wildcats went on to string together a 3-4 conference record and win a tiebreaker over Hebron and Flower Mound for the district's last playoff spot.
With what Fayombo showed early in the season, it's fair to wonder just how bright the pastures would have been for the Panthers if their star rusher was able to play out his entire senior season.
2. What lies ahead in 6-6A tennis in 2023-24?
David Wolman: Morgen Walker has built a dynasty at Plano West, having guided the Wolves to 17 state tournament appearances and to the team's sixth state championship in team tennis in 2021.
West's supremacy on the court continued this spring when Emma Thoms and Anirudh Reddy won the Class 6A championship in mixed doubles. Thoms will have a new partner this coming season as Reddy graduated from West this spring. The Wolves also return senior Valerie Sanchez, who was the 6-6A champion in girls singles.
Of course, the goal remains the same for West, which seeks a 12th state tournament berth over the last 14 seasons in team tennis, and the Wolves hope to improve on last season's finish after being ousted by Allen in the regional quarterfinals.
Coppell has had a doubles team place third in 6A in each of the last two seasons, with sisters Lexie and Lindsay Patton helping send longtime head coach Rich Foster into retirement in style with a win in girls doubles at the state tournament. Lindsay has also moved on as she is in her freshman year for Baylor's tennis team, but sophomore Lexie is a phenom in the making.
Junior Shay Patel is ready to defend his district championship in boys singles.
Former George Ranch head coach Alyssa Noonan is now in charge of Coppell's tennis team.
Flower Mound head coach Wade Zimmerman likes the depth of his team. Senior Sara Crawford has made consecutive appearances in the state tournament in doubles. Seniors Landon Bair and Vishwangar Kalimuthu were regional qualifiers in boys doubles last season. Sophomore Arjun Viswanathan and senior Logan Peck should be impact players for Flower Mound this season.
3. How much did enrollment impact the competitive balance in 6-6A during the 2022-23 school year?
Matt Welch: Whereas a district like 5-6A with Allen and Prosper correlated enrollment and athletics success a bit more consistently, that went out the window in 6-6A.
Across the district's nine standings-based sports (volleyball, football, boys basketball, girls basketball, boys soccer, girls soccer, baseball, softball and team tennis), the 6-6A high school that produced the most playoff appearances in 2022-23 carried the lowest enrollment in the district.
That would be Marcus, which sat at 3,030 students according to the figures released by the UIL in December 2021. The Marauders qualified for the postseason in seven sports during the previous school year, highlighted by a 6-6A title and state championship for their girls soccer team.
Marcus' seven postseason berths matched the total number for the three Plano ISD schools during the 2022-23 school year. Plano West made plenty out of its three playoff spots, however, as it won district titles in volleyball, softball and team tennis.
The Wolves were tabbed with the second-largest enrollment in the district at 5,333 behind only East (5,514). Those schools double as the second- and third-largest in the state behind Allen's gaudy 7,102, with Plano checking in at fifth in the state at 4,694.
Lewisville (4,285) and Coppell (4,213) also cracked the 4,000-student threshold, with Hebron (3,658) and Flower Mound (3,603) not far behind.
Those numbers didn't deter Marcus from another strong athletics year, while Flower Mound, Coppell and Hebron all qualified for the postseason in at least five standings-based sports. Hebron matched West for the most district titles won across those sports with three (girls basketball, boys soccer, baseball).
4. Which 6-6A sport could undergo the greatest change in results in 2023-24 compared to 2022-23?
David Wolman: The Plano West volleyball team faced little resistance on its way to capturing the district title last season, losing just seven sets in 14 district matches to finish with 31 wins for the second year in a row.
But the Lady Wolves have to replace some key pieces from last year's run to the regional quarterfinals that were lost to graduation, including Pittsburgh signee Blaire Bayless.
Bayless was a six-rotation player with a whopping 541 kills to accompany 309 digs, but it was her jump serve that kept opponents off-balance. West will also have to replace 243 kills from Katelyn Ruhman, 99 blocks from Ansley Denison, 447 assists from Darci Pickel and 451 digs from Brooke Bowers.
West will lean on senior Kate Mansfield (192 kills, 98 blocks) and junior Sophia Wei (201 digs) to attempt to get the Lady Wolves back to the playoffs.
The lone district loss for West came at the hands of Flower Mound.
Flower Mound caught fire down the stretch last season, winning eight straight district matches to finish 11-3 in 6-6A and snapped West's 27-match district win streak in the process.
With a potential district MVP candidate in senior Brianna Watson returning for the Lady Jaguars, along with all-6-6A first-team selection junior Audrey Jackson, seniors Adyson DeJesus, Caroline Treadwell, Chloe O'Brien and Emerson Dement, and sophomore Angelique St. Laurent, expect Flower Mound to give West a serious challenge for the district title.
Get the Plano Star Courier in your inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.