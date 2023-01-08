Prior to this season, the last time that the Lewisville football team went four rounds deep in the playoffs came in 1996 when head coach Michael Odle quarterbacked the Farmers to their second state championship.
This season was one for the record books for Lewisville. Not only did the Farmers finish as a regional finalist in the Class 6A Division I playoffs, they also captured their first outright district title since 2001.
Lewisville’s historic run didn’t go unnoticed. The Farmers were rewarded with five superlative award winners on the 6-6A all-district team, and Lewisville was named the staff of the year.
Helping to spearhead Lewisville’s run to the regional finals was junior Jaydan Hardy, who was named the co-MVP of 6-6A along with Coppell senior quarterback Jack Fishpaw.
Hardy was the ultimate Swiss-army knife for Lewisville. He returned punts, played safety and accounted for five offensive touchdowns (two rushing, three receiving). Hardy had a key special teams play in the Farmers’ 10-0 area-round playoff win over Arlington Martin with a 54-yard punt return. He finished the season with seven pass break-ups, one interception, two forced fumbles, one fumble recovery, 42 tackles (three for loss), and also had 10 receptions for 190 yards and 11 rushes for 44 yards.
Fishpaw, meanwhile, was the field general for Coppell’s high-flying offense. The Cowboys senior helped to lead Coppell to a 9-2 record and a playoff appearance in Antonio Wiley’s first season as head coach. Fishpaw threw for 2,736 yards with 30 touchdowns against just two interceptions and also rushed for 359 yards with five rushing touchdowns.
Coppell and Lewisville both had the 6-6A defensive player of the year award winners with Cowboys senior Ikenna Odimegwu and Farmers senior defensive lineman Mason Johnson sharing the honor.
Odimegwu flourished at defensive end after moving from outside linebacker. Johnson, meanwhile, was a wrecking ball for a Lewisville defense that gave up just 13.3 points per game to their opponents. Johnson had a whopping 24 tackles for loss with 88 total tackles, in addition to a team-high 24 quarterback hurries.
Lewisville used a punishing rushing attack to wear down other teams. The play of junior running back Viron Ellison was a big reason why the Farmers rushed for more than 3,400 yards as a team this season. Ellison, who was named the 6-6A offensive player of the year, rushed for an average of 6.16 yards per tote with 1,504 yards and 15 touchdowns.
Helping to spearhead Lewisville’s rushing attack was sophomore Michael Fasusi. He played for a big and athletic Farmer offensive line that opened plenty of holes for Ellison and junior quarterback Ethan Terrell. For his efforts, Fasusi was named the 6-6A offensive newcomer of the year.
Lewisville senior kicker and punter Freddy Joya was named the district’s special teams player of the year. Joya came through in clutch situations, making 49-yard field goal as time expired in a 15-14 win over Plano West and a 31-yarder with 24 seconds remaining in a 17-14 victory against Marcus. He also made the only field goal in Lewisville’s win against Martin.
Hebron sophomore Bo Onu garnered defensive newcomer of the year honors for a season in which he averaged 6.5 tackles per game with two sacks.
Plano, meanwhile, enjoyed a bounce-back year on the gridiron that culminated in its first playoff appearance since 2017. The Wildcats had 17 players receive all-district honors on each the 6-6A first or second team, including five offensive linemen. Senior guard Bryce Lagow was recognized on the first team, while junior tackles Chad Smith and Jonathan Benson, plus senior guard Ryan Motino and freshman center Brock Shlef, were voted to the second team.
That group blocked up front for an offense led by all-district first-team running back and senior Kameron Jones, as well as second-team quarterback and senior Drew Forkner. Senior TK Thomas also earned a second-team spot at running back, as did senior Anthony Howard at wide receiver.
Defensively, Plano senior defensive end Luke Pressler and junior cornerback Kavion Grady were voted to the first team, while second-team spots went to senior defensive tackle Zac McGuire, senior defensive tackle Devonte Williams, sophomore defensive tackle Rodney Jones, junior linebacker Jeffrey Sekula, and senior safety Kennon James.
Senior punter Kody Estes also represented the Wildcats on the second team.
Plano East enjoyed eight spots on the all-district team, including five on offense. The heartbeat of that unit was the connection between junior quarterback Drew DeVillier and senior receiver Rushil Patel, and both Panther standouts were recognized on the first team.
Senior Brian Dyer, meanwhile, was a second-team pick at tight end, and East junior offensive tackles Ralee Jackson and Corbin Glass both received second-team nods at their respective positions.
Junior defensive tackle Aidan Miller was among three second-team picks from the East defense, which also included junior defensive end Jadyn Lindsey and senior linebacker Chiagozie Oliver.
Plano West also had eight student-athletes recognized, including a trio of all-district first-teamers in senior running back Dermot White, senior tight end Lucas Samsula and senior linebacker Johnnie Ingram.
Four other Wolves made their way onto the second team in junior offensive tackle Tyson Jones, senior offensive tackle Justin Pearlman, junior linebacker Jamie Seguin and senior cornerback Donovan Martin.
-Matt Welch contributed to this story
