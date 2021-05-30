District 6-6A staked its claim as one of the top girls soccer conferences in the state during the 2021 season.
Flower Mound scaled the mountaintop to capture the second Class 6A state championship in program history and was one of three teams from 6-6A to advance at least three rounds in the playoffs. The Lady Jaguars shared that company with Hebron and Marcus — two teams that advanced to the regional quarterfinals and regional finals, respectively, only to be eliminated by another team in 6-6A.
Coppell also secured a spot in the playoffs, surviving a rough-and-tumble race that went down to the wire to decide the district’s four postseason participants.
Standout players from those four programs, as well as Lewisville and the Plano ISD trio, all received recognition on 6-6A’s all-district team — including superlative honors split between five of the league’s eight schools.
District champion Flower Mound led that group with four superlatives, including two for a couple varsity first-timers. A one-two punch that proved vital in the Lady Jaguars’ championship run, junior Sydney Becerra was named 6-6A MVP and senior Riley Baker earned offensive player of the year honors.
Becerra was the engine behind a potent Flower Mound attack, dishing out 20 assists to go along with 15 goals. Plenty of those passes found the foot of Baker, who led the Lady Jaguars in scoring with 27 goals plus nine assists.
Senior Peyton Whipple, meanwhile, garnered a score of postseason accolades for her work between the pipes for the Lady Jaguars. Instrumental in helping Flower Mound to 15 shutout wins to go along with 0.57 goals allowed, Whipple was named 6-6A’s goalkeeper of the year.
The Lady Jaguars thrived under the watch of head coach Misail Tsapos, named coach of the year after guiding Flower Mound to the top spot in 6-6A at 11-1-2 and a 24-1-2 overall record. Under Tsapos’ wing, the Lady Jaguars peaked at the right time with an emphatic run during the playoffs — outscoring opponents 21-4 en route to the 6A state title.
Along the way, Flower Mound squared off against a Marcus side that racked up its share of all-district accolades. Sophomore Maddie Reynolds contributed all over the pitch for head coach Chad Hobbs, scoring 17 goals and chipping in 14 assists to receive utility player of the year honors.
The regional finalist Lady Marauders also benefited from a banner debut in goal by freshman Bry Russell. She allowed just 0.8 goals per match for the season, plus 14 shutouts, on her way to freshman of the year honors.
Hebron had two of its breakout underclassmen recognized as well. Sophomore Eleanor Hays anchored a Lady Hawk defense that held opponents to 0.7 goals over the team’s final 12 games of the season, while also scoring one goal and two assists, en route to defensive player of the year honors.
Fellow sophomore Aryanna Jimison, meanwhile, garnered a share of 6-6A’s newcomer of the year accolade after scoring 14 goals and chipping in 12 assists. She split the award with Plano East freshman Isabella Queneau.
Plano West senior Lily Hargrove, meanwhile, closed out her high school career with recognition as the district’s midfielder of the year.
Hargrove was joined on the all-district list by first-team selections for West senior Brooke Roberts, senior Karsen Aguirre, junior Morganne Eikelbarner and sophomore Avery Wren. Lady Wolves named to the second team included junior Aisha Polk and senior Lily Powell.
Plano also landed six student-athletes on the all-district first and second teams — first-team selections went to junior Addison Peters, senior Amanda Walsh, senior Elizabeth Dlott and senior Natalie Montanez, while senior Ashley Ubl and junior Lexie Moore earned spots on the second team.
Rounding out the PISD contingent, East recognized senior Emma Riley, senior Macey Hoover and senior Angel Shamba on the first team, and senior Rachel Moore on the second team.
Flower Mound tallied nine additional all-district selections, led by senior Madison Schott, senior Tatum Beck, junior Hallie Augustyn, junior Skye Leach, junior Avery Simmons, junior Hannah Augustyn and junior Carlie Krueger on the first team, plus junior Marianne Baltmanis and senior Isabella Hernandez on the second team.
First-team selections for Marcus went to junior Paige Dickson, sophomore Chloe Adams, sophomore Bella Campos, junior Piper Hemperly, senior Caroline Hilliard and sophomore Carys Torgesen. Lady Marauder senior Leah Roulston, junior Kennedy Wise, sophomore Caroline Castans, junior Nina Mazzola and junior Grace Martin all made the second team.
Hebron’s all-district picks went to sophomore Taylor Cheatham, junior Sydney Japic, sophomore Fernanda Lopez, senior Matilda Torres and junior Chloe Jones on the first team, followed by junior Parker Coe, senior Cali Sanchez and junior Hannah Elliott on the second team.
Lewisville, meanwhile, had three players recognized between the first and second teams. Junior Nicole Solete and freshman Carson Glenn were named to the first team and freshman Brianna Sibounheuang earned a spot on the second team.
