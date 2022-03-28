Over the past month, the championships have piled up for John Paul II, whose boys basketball, girls basketball and girls soccer programs all captured Texas Association of Private and Parochial Schools state titles.
McKinney Christian added a championship of its own in boys basketball, and those two private schools, as well as Prestonwood Christian, all had student-athletes recognized by TAPPS with all-district and all-state selections in basketball and soccer.
The Cardinals and Lady Cardinals, fresh off a sweep of the TAPPS 6A state basketball championships on March 5, totaled 15 all-district selections out of District 2-6A with seven of those players named to the all-state team.
Two came away with all-district superlative honors as junior RJ Jones was named district MVP and junior Taylor Haggan earned offensive MVP. Jones led the Cardinals in scoring on their way to a second state title in three seasons, and Haggan was a nightly double-double threat as the interior anchor in her first season at John Paul.
Both players were named all-district and all-state first team as well. Joining Jones on the boys side were sophomore Liam McNeeley and junior Gabe Warren as all-state first-team selections, while senior Elijah Obaseki cracked the second team.
In addition to Haggan, the Lady Cardinals had junior Lydia Cooke-Wiggins named to the all-state first team and junior Alana Goosby voted as an honorable mention.
All were named to the TAPPS 2-6A all-district first team as well. John Paul senior Elijah Obaseki also landed on the first team, and junior Drew Forkner was picked for the second team. Honorable mentions went to juniors Ofri Kauf and Myles Archibald.
Four Lady Cardinals cracked the all-district second team with junior Sydney Wade, senior Sydni Greene, junior Allysa McDaniel and freshman Clara Paynter all recognized. Paynter was named as the district's newcomer of the year, and junior Destiny Jones was an honorable mention.
Fellow TAPPS basketball champion McKinney Christian accrued its share of postseason accolades as well following their first-ever state title. The Mustangs had four players from their 5A championship squad named all-state with junior Robert McWard and seniors Joshua Thrower and Jalen Wheeler all named to the first team and senior Jaylen Johnson cracking the second team.
Junior Abigail Thomas was MCA's lone all-state selection on the girls side, earning an honorable mention. Thomas was also picked for the all-district first team, joined by senior Maddison Clark. The Lady Mustangs had sophomore Gracelyn Krause and junior Meagan Stephenson named to the second team and freshman Hannah Massingale picked as an honorable mention.
On the boys side, MCA's four all-state selections were also chosen for the all-district first team, while seniors Jack Liebling and Zeke Long were second-team picks. Seniors Adam Gerdes and Sebastian Claudio were honorable mentions.
Meanwhile, Prestonwood Christian didn't come away empty-handed following a season that saw its boys and girls basketball teams return to the playoffs. The Lions advance to the regional round of the postseason on the strength of a senior-heavy rotation and plenty of those upperclassmen were recognized for their efforts on the hardcourt.
Seniors Vince Sigona, CJ Wilson and Nate Stafford were all picked for the all-state team with Sigona and Wilson named to the second team and Stafford earning an honorable mention. All three nabbed spots on the all-district first team, while junior Joshua Escheik, senior Jake Murphy, junior Luke McGary, senior Matthew Mortenson and senior Dylan Drake found their way onto the second team.
Senior Destine'e Baker was the Lady Lions' lone all-state pick, named to the second team, and she was joined on the all-district team by junior Mackenzie Nolan. Senior Sydney McGary and freshman Allie Swindell were both second-team selections, and junior Alice Martin, senior Rihanna Nesru and sophomore Kierstin Rink were honorable mentions.
Both Prestonwood and John Paul garnered their share of honors on the soccer pitch as well. The Lady Cardinals scaled the mountaintop to win their first-ever state championship on March 8 following a 2-0 shutout of Houston St. Pius X.
Four John Paul girls were named all-state -- seniors Lillian Penrod, Maggie SymSmith, Veronica James and junior Mallory Murphy were all picked for the first team. SymSmith doubled as the district MVP and Murphy received goalkeeper of the year honors.
John Paul also sported the district MVP on the boys side with senior Fitch Torres recognized. Junior Murphy, meanwhile, was picked for offensive MVP out of the TAPPS I-2 district and senior Diego Librea earned defensive MVP honors. All three were named to the all-state first team, while junior Kyle Mackey landed on the second team and senior Ryan Ward was an all-state honorable mention.
On the all-district team, sophomore David Apple joined those five on the first team, while junior Roosevelt Carr, senior Cameron Smith and junior Charles Hill were second-team picks, and seniors Santiago Hernandez and Jackson Shuey were honorable mentions.
On the girls side, John Paul's remaining all-district picks went to sophomore Audrey Ramage and freshman Avery Bonilla on the second team, and freshman Emma Rusu, sophomore Alessia Tucci and sophomore Erin Dull for honorable mentions.
The Prestonwood boys, meanwhile, had plenty to show for a season that ended in a regional playoff appearance. Junior Troop O'Neal earned offensive MVP honors out of TAPPS I-1 in addition to being picked for the all-state and all-district first teams. Junior Michael Constant received similar commendation after netting district defensive MVP honors.
Senior Braden Brenner was named all-state honorable mention for the Lions. He was also an all-district first-team pick along with sophomores Ben Baldwin and Caleb Harris. Second-team nods went to junior Abram de Armas, sophomore Arjun Emandi, freshman Jack Jones and freshman Eli Taylor, while sophomore Aitor Scholl and freshman Cruise Hildebrand were all-district honorable mentions.
Prestonwood also qualified its girls team for the playoffs and had two players received all-state honorable mentions as a result -- sophomore Juliana Chavez, who doubled as the district newcomer of the year, and senior Isabella Peron, named district goalkeeper of the year.
Those two landed on the all-district first team alongside senior Emma Skeans, while the Lady Lions also recognized freshman Aly Guthrie, senior Allie Shaw and senior Carlye Nesseth on the second team. Honorable mentions went to junior Micah Tuthill, sophomore Sherina McKinley, junior Bella Erwin, junior Brooklyn Brothers, sophomore Brie Brothers, sophomore Carol Adams and freshman Taylor Onyinanya.
