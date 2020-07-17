PCA vs JPII

Prestonwood Christian and John Paul II are scheduled to play each other on Sept. 25.

 Photo courtesy of Steve Sickman

The Texas Association of Private and Parochial Schools announced Friday that all interscholastic activity will be suspended from Aug. 3-Sept. 7.

That includes scrimmages, games and tournaments, with Sept. 8 now earmarked as the next potential start for TAPPS' fall sports schedule. The athletics body, which governs most private schools in Texas, was originally set to begin fall practices on Aug. 3.

TAPPS announced that it is shifting the start of football games to late September. On Sept. 8, football teams can begin preparations with a week of strength and conditioning work before suiting up in pads on Sept. 15. On Sept. 21, teams will be afforded one scrimmage before beginning games the week of Sept. 28.

TAPPS executive director Bryan Bunselmeyer said Friday that there aren't plans to change the schedule's current state championship dates, resulting in a truncated season.

The start of TAPPS volleyball will follow a similar structure, beginning with a week of strength and conditioning on Sept. 8, followed by practices and scrimmages on Sept. 14 and the start of regular-season competition on Sept. 21. That format applies to individual sports such as cross country, team tennis, fall golf and swimming.

TAPPS' fall soccer and field hockey programs will begin games on Sept. 28, preceded by a week of strength and conditioning (Sept. 8), followed by practices (Sept. 14) and scrimmages (Sept. 21).

TAPPS has also adjusted the start of its winter sports, moving the start time for practices to Nov. 2 and the start of games to Nov. 12.

Friday's decision comes on the heels of Thursday's Dallas County order that all schools in the county must delay the start of in-person learning, as well as any extracurricular activities, until Sept. 8.

High school football's 2020 season was originally scheduled to begin Aug. 27-29. A start date on Sept. 28 would wipe out as many as five games from teams' schedules.

For continued news and coverage on the local sports scene, follow Matt Welch on Twitter.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments