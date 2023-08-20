JPII
Last season was a change of pace for the John Paul football program as a whole. The Cardinals went 0-8 during the first of two years playing a TAPPS independent schedule, an effort for the team to rebuild following a dip in numbers.

As John Paul takes steps towards restoring the not-so-distant luster of a program just a few years removed from a state runner-up finish, there's optimism that a strong returning nucleus and a full offseason under second-year head coach Nick Schiele should fuel an improved 2023 campaign.

