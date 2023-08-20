Last season was a change of pace for the John Paul football program as a whole. The Cardinals went 0-8 during the first of two years playing a TAPPS independent schedule, an effort for the team to rebuild following a dip in numbers.
As John Paul takes steps towards restoring the not-so-distant luster of a program just a few years removed from a state runner-up finish, there's optimism that a strong returning nucleus and a full offseason under second-year head coach Nick Schiele should fuel an improved 2023 campaign.
The Cardinals graduated a couple key skill players but expect to remain strong in that area nevertheless. Speed and quickness will be key for the offense, with senior Brady Williams back in the fold at wide receiver after battling injuries last season, while junior Michael Bahash and senior Blake McKenna should further juice up the passing attack.
Schiele has high hopes for second-year quarterback and junior Ryan Zabbia, lauding the signal-caller as perhaps the most improved player within the program throughout the offseason.
Look for seniors Dominick Anderson and DJ Taylor to split carries at running back while also helping anchor the Cardinals' defense—Anderson will do so at linebacker, while Taylor moves to the line of scrimmage to operate at defensive end.
There are some two-way candidates in the trenches for John Paul as well. The Cardinals are young on the offensive line, despite returning four starters from last season. Expect juniors Vincent Anderson and Ryan Woodhouse, as well as junior Nat Barlow, sophomore Andrew Lockey and sophomore Jack Johnson to contribute up front. Barlow is one who will see time in the interior on the defensive line as well alongside junior Josh Williams.
Senior Michael McLaughlin leads a secondary chalked in youth as well, flanked by juniors Holden Smith, Gianlucca Fonolla and sophomores Connor Corwin, Ethan Patterson and Preston Hurless.
One area where John Paul figures to have an edge is in special teams, led by senior Jacob Carlson, a five-star kicker and punter per Chris Sailor Kicking.
Player to Watch
Jacob Carlson
Kicker/Punter
As the Cardinals attempt to right the ship during their second season playing a TAPPS independent schedule, second-year head coach Nick Schiele can rest easy with Carlson at the controls on special teams.
A multi-sport athlete who also shines on the baseball diamond, Carlson's leg came in handy last season with an average distance of 66 yards in kickoffs and 39 yards on punts.
Per Chris Sailor Kicking, Carlson is tabbed as the No. 10 punter in the country and the No. 34 kicker, holding a five-star rating at both positions.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.