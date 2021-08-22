Amid inconsistencies, injuries and COVID-19, the Panthers stumbled to the first winless season in program history last year.
East gets a chance at a reset this fall, and head coach Joey McCullough hopes that the health woes of last season breed experience for this year. Entering his eighth year leading the Panthers, McCullough estimated that East could have up to 30 players who logged some form of varsity experience last season. He added that 15 of those players started three or more ballgames.
One area where the Panthers are fortified is at running back where senior Ismail Mahdi enters his second year in a starting role. The all-purpose skill player led the East in both rushing and receiving as a junior — the third consecutive year the Panthers have had a running back do so — and is expected to be deployed all over the East offense.
If Mahdi is ever used out wide, look for senior Xavier Franco or sophomore Austin Wesley to be used out of the backfield.
East will be breaking in a new starter at quarterback with sophomore Drew Devillier tabbed to take the reins of the Panther offense. Although Mahdi gives Devillier a proven option in the passing game, East also has rangy junior Rushil Patel back after averaging more than 16 yards per catch as a sophomore.
Junior Rowdy Keith brings a reliable presence at tight end, while McCullough lauded the upside of some of his program’s young offensive lineman like sophomores Corbin Glass and Ralee Jackson to complement veterans like senior Dawan Toliver.
The Panthers made it a point to address their defense during the offseason, which included a change in leadership with the hiring of Charlie Camp as defensive coordinator. Camp brings a wealth of experience to the position, including several years coaching at the college level, and has already brought an energetic presence to East.
The Panthers will transition to a 4-3 base under Camp, with senior Jaxon Atchley leading the charge at linebacker after eclipsing 100 tackles as a junior. McCullough likes the continuity of that positional group, as well as the development up front of sophomore Chima Chineke — a player the head coach has compared to Plano West legend Jackson Jeffcoat. With Chineke on the edge, senior Cedric Diggs anchors the interior of the defensive line.
Sophomore Desmond Smith emerged as a potential contributor in the secondary during the spring and will be joined on the back end by senior Ahmari Malone.
The Panthers hope special teams can be a weapon as well, thanks to the return of five-star kicker and punter Buzz Flabiano, a senior.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.