Another year, another episode of Mother Nature raining on the UIL team tennis state tournament.
With inclement weather soaking the courts in College Station, the UIL announced that Wednesday's slate of state semifinal matchups will instead take place on Thursday.
Among the programs affected is Plano West, which will take the court at 8 a.m. Thursday at College Station High School for a Class 6A state semifinal bout against Austin Lake Travis. The Wolves and Cavaliers were originally scheduled tip square off at 3 p.m. Wednesday.
West could be in for a busy day on the tennis courts. A win over Lake Travis would advance the Wolves to the 6A state final at 1 p.m. later in the day at Texas A&M University. The West-Lake Travis winner will square off against either Houston Memorial or Southlake Carroll, who play their semifinal at 8 a.m. Thursday at Bryan High School.
Making their ninth trip to the state tournament over the past 10 years, the Wolves are no strangers to the weather issues that seem to follow the state tournament at this time of year. In 2016, West captured the 6A state championship against Houston Memorial in a match that, between weather delays and relocations, required 32 hours to complete.
