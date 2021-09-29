CARROLLTON — Tuesday was a night of celebration for the Plano West tennis team.
The Wolves won their 10th match in a row following a 19-0 sweep of Hebron to secure no worse than a share of the District 6-6A championship — the 22nd straight year West will finish atop its district.
The post-match festivities, however, centered on the team’s longtime head coach, Morgen Walker, who secured a milestone victory with the 500th win of his coaching career.
“It’s a little surreal, to be honest,” Walker said. “I’ve had a lot of time to reflect over the last couple weeks and reached out to some people — former coaches, former administrators and let them know that I was getting close to this thing and I wanted to thank them. They were a big part of this, whether you were a coach or an administrator who influenced me or supported me — having that support over the years from all those people is huge.”
Walker has coached at West since 2002, taking over the program just a few years after its inception. During that time, the Wolves have blossomed into a perennial state powerhouse — in addition to its gaudy district title streak, West has won four UIL state championships (2004, 2005, 2006, 2016) under Walker and has advanced to the state tournament 16 times, including 10 of the past 11 seasons.
“We’ve won state a few times and that’s fantastic. But the fact that we’re in the conversation every years means maybe more to me than that,” Walker said. “It means we’ve been able to reach a level and maintain it. We keep coming back and keep giving ourselves a chance to do it again, and that means a lot. Year in and year out, when people are talking about who can win state, that our name gets brought up as one of those teams, it means a lot to me and a lot to the kids.”
That Walker wound up presiding over one of the state’s premier high school tennis programs in one of the largest high schools in Texas was quite the change of pace for the head coach, a self-proclaimed “small-town guy” from West Texas. Walker graduated from Howard Payne University and coached tennis for nine years at Andrews High School, located out west near Odessa. Although enrollment numbers change annually, the UIL lists Andrews at 1,207 students — 21.6% of West’s figure of 5,579.5.
All these years later, Walker still remembers the process that led him to Plano ISD.
“Shannon Rodden was the coach at West the first three years it was open,” he said. “He’s a friend of mine and told me that he was getting out and getting into the car business. He asked if I’d consider looking at the job.
“To be completely honest, I was perfectly happy out in Andrews and being a small-town guy in West Texas, the thought of moving to Dallas was really not something that appealed to me. When I got here and saw the school and the sheer number of kids walking the halls, that was very different for me.”
But Walker saw the potential in West’s tennis program. The Wolves had won a state championship in 2001 and were stocked with talent throughout their feeder system.
“From Day One, it was obvious there was a lot of talent on the court. Looking down at the kids in middle school, you could see there was a lot of talent there as well,” Walker said. “It was pretty evident early on that we’d have some guys who could play, but at the same time you’ve got to convince them to play high school tennis.”
In addition to West’s success in the fall during team season, which at one time included a streak of 144 consecutive district victories, Walker has coached the Wolves to six individual championships during spring tennis — Andy Mack in boys singles in 2003, as well as the double teams of Sergio Antognelli and Chris Bell in 2008, Matt Andrus and Ben Guthrie in 2009, Tiffany Hollebeck and Alahna Reto in 2014, Emma Gener and Jocelyn Thai in 2018, and Caden Moortgat and Gener in 2019.
“You can’t do this by yourself. You’ve got to have kids that can play, kids that buy into your program, a parent group that supports those kids,” Walker said. “I’ve got a family that’s extremely supportive and it makes my day to see them when I get home. It means so much to have all that support, no doubt.”
Plenty of that support system was on hand Tuesday at Hebron. Team parents organized post-match celebrations and gifts for Walker and his family, and a couple West players even doused their head coach with a small water bath during an on-camera interview with Bally Sports Southwest.
“It means a lot. Coach works so hard and he cares so much about every single one of us,” said Kaemon Shiao, West senior. “It’s good to be part of a team with so much support and especially with a coach that pushes you everyday.”
At the same time, amassing 500 wins requires plenty of motivation on Walker’s part. Having student-athletes who share a similar mindset has been vital in keeping the Wolves among the state’s elite.
“There’s never been a lack of a drive to achieve and win, and I think the kids know that with me,” Walker said. “I’m not the most ‘rah-rah’ type of person, but I think they know there’s a fire burning inside and I think they understand that I’m passionate about what I do and they can feed off that. A lot of them are very much the same way. We’re all of the same mindset and I think it’s a good thing.”
The Wolves have showcased that plenty throughout their 2021 season, with Tuesday’s win upping the team to 13-1 on the year. Ranked No. 1 in Class 6A by the Texas Tennis Coaches Association, West wraps up its regular season with a non-district matchup against four-time reigning 5A state champion Highland Park at 4:30 p.m. Friday followed by its 6-6A finale Tuesday against Plano.
The bi-district round of the UIL playoffs begins Oct. 11 as the Wolves look to take the next step after back-to-back state runner-up finishes in 2019 and 2020.
“I want us to take care of our stuff. I want us to be efficient and get off the court,” Walker said. “I want to be injury free moving into the playoffs. When they get here, it’s a whole new season. Everyone is 0-0. It’s put up or shut up and we’ll be ready to play.”
